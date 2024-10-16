Dr. Tiffany Willard Joins St. Mary Corwin Hospital, CommonSpirit Health

Dr. Tiffany Willard joins St. Mary Corwin Hospital, bringing her experience and expertise in trauma and general surgery to the team.

PUEBLO, Colo., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- St. Mary Corwin Hospital, part of the CommonSpirit Health network, announces the addition of Dr. Tiffany Willard, M.D., FACS, as a Trauma Acute Care Surgeon and Elective General and Colorectal Surgeon, effective October 1, 2024.

St. Mary Corwin Hospital, known for its dedication to patient-centered care and medical excellence, offers a wide range of services in trauma care, acute care surgery, and general and colorectal surgery. Dr. Willard's role will further strengthen these services, providing comprehensive and timely care for patients in the community.

At St. Mary Corwin Hospital, Dr. Willard will be providing comprehensive trauma care, acute care surgery, and elective general and colorectal surgery. Her expertise in these areas will be a valuable addition to the hospital's commitment to delivering high-quality, patient-centered care.

"Joining St. Mary Corwin Hospital is a tremendous opportunity to collaborate with a team of dedicated professionals and contribute to the high standards of care this community deserves," says Dr. Tiffany Willard. "I am eager to bring my experience to a hospital that truly values patient-centered care.

Dr. Willard is known for her friendly and approachable demeanor, making her a trusted figure among patients and colleagues alike. She is committed to advancing healthcare practices and ensuring the best possible outcomes for her patients.

Dr. Willard, a native of Colorado Springs, completed her medical degree at the University of Kansas School of Medicine, followed by a General Surgery Residency at the University of Illinois and a fellowship in trauma and critical care at the University of Tennessee-Memphis. She has served in various educational and administrative roles, including as Surgery Liaison and Program Coordinator at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, and as the founder of the Discovery Trauma Program.

