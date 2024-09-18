Dr. Trung H. Nguyen Joins Cambrian Periodontics and Dental Implants

Cambrian Periodontics and Dental Implants is thrilled to welcome Dr. Trung H. Nguyen, DDS, MS, where he will join Dr. Rana Baroudi in providing top-tier periodontal care to the San Jose community Post this

Dr. Baroudi, a Harvard-trained periodontist and founder of Cambrian Periodontics, is excited to have Dr. Nguyen on board. Having worked together during her role as an assistant clinical professor at UCSF, Dr. Baroudi is confident that Dr. Nguyen will uphold the practice's longstanding commitment to patient-centered, high-quality care.

Dr. Nguyen is now accepting new patients and looks forward to collaborating with referring dentists and patients across Santa Clara County. For more information or to schedule a consultation, please contact our office at (408) 265-6501.

About Dr. Trung H. Nguyen

Dr. Trung Nguyen grew up in San Jose, CA, and holds a degree in Human Biology from UC San Diego. Before pursuing a career in dentistry, Dr. Nguyen worked as an Emergency Medical Technician, an experience that gave him a broad perspective on healthcare. He later graduated from UCSF with numerous honors, including the American Academy of Periodontology Dental Student Award. Now a Diplomate of the American Board of Periodontology, Dr. Nguyen is eager to provide exceptional care to patients and work closely with dental professionals throughout the Bay Area.

We thank you for your continued trust in Cambrian Periodontics and Dental Implants and look forward to continuing to serve you.

