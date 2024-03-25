Dr. Vasken Dilsizian Will Present Keynote Lecture at ASNC2024

At ASNC2024, we will examine how our journey through several perfusion agents, technological advances and now absolute blood flow measurement has made nuclear cardiology unique among imaging modalities for detecting coronary artery disease. – Dr. Vasken Dilsizian, Mario Verani Memorial Lecturer Post this

Dr. Dilsizian's professional journey began in the 1970s, when Dr. Verani and other visionary clinician-scientists were establishing the field of nuclear cardiology. As a young physician and then a graduate student in chemical engineering, Dr. Dilsizian took a series of "chances" that, time and again, led him to places where he used his background in internal medicine, cardiology and nuclear medicine to move nuclear cardiology forward. He was the director of nuclear cardiology at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) from 1992 to 2001 and then joined the University of Maryland School of Medicine as a professor of radiology and medicine. He became chief of the division of nuclear medicine at the University of Maryland Medical Center in 2007.

"Nuclear cardiology's growth coincides with my career, from college, graduate school, 13 years at the NIH investigating myocardial perfusion imaging and myocardial viability, to my current work in hybrid PET/CT and molecular imaging," Dr. Dilsizian says. "At ASNC2024, we will examine how our journey through several perfusion agents, technological advances and now absolute blood flow measurement has made nuclear cardiology unique among imaging modalities for detecting coronary artery disease."

Dr. Dilsizian's research efforts over the past 35 years have resulted in more than 280 journal publications, 11 books and 51 book chapters. He is the deputy editor of JACC: Cardiovascular Imaging and a section editor for both the Journal of the American College of Cardiology and Current Cardiology Reports. He has been a co-author or co-editor of four key cardiology textbooks: Atlas of Nuclear Cardiology (now in its 5th edition), Cardiac CT, PET and MR (now in its 3rd edition), Atlas of Cardiac Innervation and the "Nuclear Cardiology" chapter of Braunwald's Heart Disease: A Textbook of Cardiovascular Medicine.

A past president of the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) and a past vice president of ASNC, Dr. Dilsizian has received numerous awards for his many contributions to the science of nuclear cardiology. He has also served as the chair of the American College of Cardiology Task Force on Clinical Competence and Training in Nuclear Cardiology (COCATS), vice chair of the NIH Clinical Center's Board of Scientific Counselors and vice chair of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission's Advisory Committee on the Medical Use of Isotopes.

About ASNC2024

The ASNC2024 Main Program will convene Sept. 5-7 at the JW Marriott Austin in Austin, Texas, USA. Dr. Dilsizian will present the Mario Verani Memorial Lecture during the Opening Plenary Session on Thursday, Sept. 5, at 8:30 AM (U.S. Central Time). Attendees may choose in-person or virtual registration.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN SOCIETY OF NUCLEAR CARDIOLOGY

The American Society of Nuclear Cardiology and its more than 5,200 members have been improving cardiovascular outcomes through image-guided patient management for more than 30 years. As the leading society dedicated solely to the field of nuclear cardiology, ASNC establishes standards for excellence in cardiovascular imaging through the development of clinical guidelines, professional medical education, advocacy and research. ASNC provides peer-reviewed original articles through its official publication, The Journal of Nuclear Cardiology. For more information, visit http://www.asnc.org.

Media Contact

