Dr. Vic Baker, Founder and CEO of EquitiFy, LLC, Accepted into Forbes Business Council

"We are honored to welcome Dr. Vic Baker into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. "Our mission with Forbes Council is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Dr. Baker has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected leaders in a private forum and at member-only events. Dr. Baker will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Dr. Baker will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and high-touch support of the Forbes Councils' member concierge team.

"It is a privilege to be invited to join the Forbes Business Council," said Dr. Baker. "I'm eagerly anticipating connecting with and learn from esteemed colleagues and to share my wisdom on corporate knowledge. These new partnerships will allow EquitiFy to grow and enhance our position as one of the leading companies in the professional development industry."

About Forbes Business Councils

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded the Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit https://councils.forbes.com/

About EquitiFy, LLC

EquitiFy specializes in a range of services designed to transform organizations. Our experts are masters in organizational strategy, executive leadership training/coaching, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), and performance optimization. We believe in the power of solutions that address every aspect of an organization's needs. When you choose EquitiFy, you can expect a personalized approach that tailors solutions to each company's unique needs. Our team of experienced professionals will work closely with you to understand your goals and challenges, crafting a roadmap for success. We believe in collaboration and strive to empower organizations every step of the way. For more information, visit http://www.equitify.us.

