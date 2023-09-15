Dr. Victoria Veytsman Continues Partnership With Exclusive Haute Beauty Network

"Being able to provide my patients with the best in dental treatment options and patient comfort gives me the greatest pleasure and I consider it my biggest privilege. I enjoy the process of getting to know every individual, taking care of them, and creating customized beautiful and healthy smiles." Tweet this

She is a fellow of Academy of Dental Facial Esthetics, a member of the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, The American Dental Association, the International Congress of Oral Implantologists, and the Royal Society of Medicine, UK.

Dr. V started her practice from scratch with the vision of merging health and beauty and having dentistry be a different, fun experience that patients would look forward to. Her private practice is built upon a solid foundation of experience running the gamut from general dentistry, cosmetic and restorative, to implantology and functional aesthetics. She has earned a notable reputation for compassionate care and creating beautiful smiles for adults and teens alike.

Dr. Veytsman's niche in cosmetic dentistry has led her to create gorgeous smiles for some of the top beauties in New York, which include: The Miss Universe Organization: Miss New York USA, Miss New York Teen USA, The Miss America Organization, Miss New York, Miss New York Latina Organization; multiple New York Cheerleading teams including the Brooklyn Nets and New York Giants; and the lead sponsor of the New York Emmy's along with celebrities, models and TV personalities. She has been a featured smile expert on WebMD, NewBeauty, Latina Magazine, Brides, Yahoo!Health, Social Life Magazine, Hamptons Magazine, NBC's The Today Show and more.

As a native New Yorker, Dr. Veytsman understands the importance of giving back to the community and developed the "smile for a smile" campaign. She is involved with several charities: Operation Smile, the Bowery Mission, Urban Tech, National Hemophilia Foundation, Smile Train and B4BC.org (Boarding for Breast Cancer). Dr. Veytsman donates 50 percent of all teeth-whitening to B4BC.org in support of programs that educate young women on breast cancer.

Learn more about Dr. Victoria Veytsman by visiting:

https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/member/dr-victoria-veytsman/

ABOUT HAUTE BEAUTY NETWORK:

Haute Beauty is affiliated with the luxury lifestyle publication Haute Living. As a section of Haute Living magazine, Haute Beauty covers the latest advancements in beauty and wellness, providing readers with expert advice on aesthetic and reconstructive treatments through its network of acclaimed doctors and beauty experts.

For more about Haute Beauty, visit https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/

Media Contact

Brooke Klaiman, Haute Beauty by Haute Living, 5612122126, [email protected], https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/

SOURCE Haute Beauty by Haute Living