Dr. Vijay Ivaturi Announced as New Chief Executive Officer at PumasAI

"I am honored to inherit this legacy and am fully committed to driving our mission forward with a focused and winning strategy," - Dr. Vijay Ivaturi Post this

During Dr. Gobburu's tenure as CEO, the company has achieved significant milestones and has propelled PumasAI to new heights, achieving robust financial health and groundbreaking advancements in our field. From a company that initially had 3 members, PumasAI has come a long way to comprise of more than 40 team members, a robust organizational structure, sound financial health, an unparalleled line of products, and model-informed drug development consulting services.

As Dr. Gobburu takes on the role of Chairman of the Board, he will continue to contribute his invaluable insights and guidance to the strategic direction of the company. In this capacity, he will work closely with the Board of Directors to ensure a seamless transition and provide ongoing support to the new CEO.

Dr. Gobburu commented on the transition, saying, "The unwavering support and strength exhibited by the Executive Leadership Team have instilled in me the confidence to hand over the reins of the day-to-day running of the company to Dr. Ivaturi, whose exceptional leadership skills reassure me that PumasAI is in capable hands for the next chapter. While stepping back, I eagerly anticipate remaining engaged in contributing to the company's strategic direction."

Dr. Ivaturi expressed gratitude for the opportunity to lead PumasAI and is eager to contribute to the continued success and growth of the company. He said, "As I step into the role of CEO at PumasAI, I am profoundly thankful for the robust platform established by Dr. Gobburu. The groundwork laid in the past four years is a testament to visionary leadership and collaborative effort. I am honored to inherit this legacy and am fully committed to driving our mission forward with a focused and winning strategy. We stand on the cusp of new possibilities, and I am eager to lead our talented team in exploring these opportunities. Together, we will continue to innovate and excel, ensuring that PumasAI remains at the forefront of our industry. Here's to a future filled with growth and groundbreaking achievements."

For additional information, visit www.pumasai.com

Media Contact

Don F. McLean, McLean Media, 1 7347164182, mclean.donald@gmail.com

SOURCE PumasAI