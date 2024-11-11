Dr. Yage Wu, DDS in Edison, New Jersey Launches New Website

I started my practice completely from scratch, from designing the blueprint to carefully choosing all of the equipment and each piece of furniture. I want to provide the best service and quality of care to all my patients while staying true to the scientific foundation of dentistry. Post this

Dr. Yage Wu, DDS, is a General Dentist in Edison, NJ. She earned her DDS from Columbia University College of Dental Medicine, followed by a hospital-based General Practice residency in Queens, NY. Dr. Wu's treatment philosophy focuses on accurate diagnostics and comprehensive treatment to help her patients achieve sustainable, long-term oral health.

Dr. Wu's hometown is located near the Atacama Desert in Chile. She came to the United States after being admitted to the University of Pennsylvania's international scholar program when she was a senior in high school. Dr. Wu is fluent in English, Chinese, and Spanish.

"I started my practice completely from scratch, from designing the blueprint to carefully choosing all of the equipment and each piece of furniture," says Dr. Wu. "I want to provide the best service and quality of care to all my patients while staying true to the scientific foundation of dentistry. My team and I apply the same attention to detail to every procedure, whether it is a cleaning or a denture. We practice dentistry ethically - meaning that we do not propose treatment that is unnecessary or risky, and we openly discuss treatment options with our patients."

Dr. Yage Wu, DDS provides the following dental services:

Preventive Dentistry: Comprehensive Oral Examinations, Dental Cleanings, Dental Sealants, Fluoride Treatment, and Custom Night Guards

Restorative Dentistry: Composite Fillings, Dental Crowns, Dental Bridges, Dental Implant Restorations, Root Canal Treatment, and Extractions

Prosthodontics: Complete and Partial Dentures, Implant Supported Dentures

Cosmetic Dentistry: Teeth Whitening, Porcelain Veneers, and Cosmetic Bonding

Technology: CBCT Digital Scanner, Intraoral Cameras, and High-Resolution Digital X-rays

Dental Emergencies: Same-day appointments

Periodontal Services: Deep Cleaning, Scaling and Root Planing

About Dr. Yage Wu, DDS

Dr. Yage Wu, DDS is a general dentistry practice located at 34-36 Progress St, Ste A4, Edison, NJ 08820. To learn more, call 732-366-3880 or visit the website (https://www.drwudds.com) to schedule an appointment.

