Dr. Yage Wu, DDS in Edison, New Jersey Launches New Website

EDISON, N.J., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A general dentistry practice in Edison, New Jersey announces the launch of their new website at https://www.drwudds.com. Dr. Yage Wu, DDS is currently welcoming patients with an informative, interactive website that aims to provide information about comprehensive dental services and help patients improve their oral health.
The new website includes detailed pages dedicated to the specific areas of services that the practice offers from restorative dentistry to dental emergencies. With the goal of being ethical and transparent, the vast majority of the information you need about the practice is readily available with options to contact the practice to learn more. The website is user-friendly and easy to navigate for both new and existing patients.
Dr. Yage Wu, DDS, is a General Dentist in Edison, NJ. She earned her DDS from Columbia University College of Dental Medicine, followed by a hospital-based General Practice residency in Queens, NY. Dr. Wu's treatment philosophy focuses on accurate diagnostics and comprehensive treatment to help her patients achieve sustainable, long-term oral health.
Dr. Wu's hometown is located near the Atacama Desert in Chile. She came to the United States after being admitted to the University of Pennsylvania's international scholar program when she was a senior in high school. Dr. Wu is fluent in English, Chinese, and Spanish.
"I started my practice completely from scratch, from designing the blueprint to carefully choosing all of the equipment and each piece of furniture," says Dr. Wu. "I want to provide the best service and quality of care to all my patients while staying true to the scientific foundation of dentistry. My team and I apply the same attention to detail to every procedure, whether it is a cleaning or a denture. We practice dentistry ethically - meaning that we do not propose treatment that is unnecessary or risky, and we openly discuss treatment options with our patients."
Dr. Yage Wu, DDS provides the following dental services:
- Preventive Dentistry: Comprehensive Oral Examinations, Dental Cleanings, Dental Sealants, Fluoride Treatment, and Custom Night Guards
- Restorative Dentistry: Composite Fillings, Dental Crowns, Dental Bridges, Dental Implant Restorations, Root Canal Treatment, and Extractions
- Prosthodontics: Complete and Partial Dentures, Implant Supported Dentures
- Cosmetic Dentistry: Teeth Whitening, Porcelain Veneers, and Cosmetic Bonding
- Technology: CBCT Digital Scanner, Intraoral Cameras, and High-Resolution Digital X-rays
- Dental Emergencies: Same-day appointments
- Periodontal Services: Deep Cleaning, Scaling and Root Planing
About Dr. Yage Wu, DDS
Dr. Yage Wu, DDS is a general dentistry practice located at 34-36 Progress St, Ste A4, Edison, NJ 08820. To learn more, call 732-366-3880 or visit the website (https://www.drwudds.com) to schedule an appointment.
Media Contact
Robert Messinger, Dentalfone, 203-979-4013, [email protected], https://www.dentalfone.com/
SOURCE Dr. Yage Wu
