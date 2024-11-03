Dr. Yao Wins ASRM Award for Breakthrough in Embryo Quality Assessment

"We are incredibly proud of Dr. Yao's accomplishments and his continued dedication to advancing the science of reproductive health. His work in DNA methylation and embryo quality assessment is transforming the landscape of fertility treatments." - Angela Prothmann, CEO of Spectrum Fertility Group Post this

Dr. Yao is globally recognized as a leader in epigenetic research and has co-founded the revolutionary Preimplantation DNA Methylation Screening (PIMS) test. The PIMS test, designed to enhance embryo selection in assisted reproductive technology, has recently received its second U.S. patent, adding to a portfolio of eight patents awarded internationally. This innovation underscores Spectrum Fertility Group's commitment to advancing reproductive medicine through cutting-edge research and technology.

In addition to this significant achievement, Spectrum Fertility Group is delighted to announce the opening of its new Spectrum Fertility Lab in metro Washington, D.C. This state-of-the-art facility is dedicated to providing advanced fertility treatments and comprehensive reproductive health services, further expanding Spectrum Fertility's reach and impact in the field of assisted reproduction.

"We are incredibly proud of Dr. Yao's accomplishments and his continued dedication to advancing the science of reproductive health," said Angela Prothmann, CEO of Spectrum Fertility Group. "His work in DNA methylation and embryo quality assessment is transforming the landscape of fertility treatments, and the opening of our new lab in Washington, D.C. marks an exciting expansion of our capabilities to serve more patients."

Dr. Yao's award-winning research and the continuous innovation at Spectrum Fertility Group highlight the company's leadership in reproductive health and its unwavering commitment to improving outcomes for patients worldwide.

About Spectrum Fertility Group

Spectrum Fertility Group, headquartered in Boston, MA, is a pioneering organization in fertility and reproductive health. The company is dedicated to providing innovative fertility treatments and comprehensive reproductive health services. Through cutting-edge research, such as the development of the PIMS test, Spectrum Fertility Group continues to lead advancements in assisted reproductive technology.

