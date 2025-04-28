Dr. Zahi Hawass, The World's Most Famous Archaeologist, Returns to North America With Groundbreaking Discoveries

A Royal Evening with Dr. Zahi Hawass – USA & Canada Grand Lecture Tour | May – August 2025. Dr. Zahi Hawass, the legendary Egyptologist known around the world as the real-life Indiana Jones, embarks on a landmark lecture tour across the United States and Canada from May through August 2025. In A Royal Evening With Dr. Zahi Hawass, audiences will experience exclusive, never-before-seen revelations from recent excavations—including a Lost Pyramid, new secrets of King Tut, and the search for Cleopatra's tomb.
NEW YORK, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Acclaimed as the world's most famous archaeologist, Dr. Zahi Hawass is bringing his captivating discoveries and legendary storytelling to audiences across North America in a major new lecture tour from May through August 2025. Titled "A Royal Evening With Dr. Zahi Hawass", the tour will span more than 30 cities across the United States and Canada.
Dr. Hawass will unveil stunning new discoveries from his most recent excavations—findings that have never been shared publicly until now. Highlights include the recently uncovered Lost Pyramid, significant progress in the Lost Golden City (hailed as Egypt's greatest find of the 21st century), the latest research in the search for Cleopatra and Mark Antony's tombs, and surprising developments inside the Great Pyramid of Giza, including the possibility of secret chambers.
Audiences will also hear new interpretations of the life and death of King Tutankhamun, updates from the Valley of the Kings, and the mystery of missing royal tombs. Through dramatic visuals and exclusive content from the dig sites, Dr. Hawass will share his unmatched insights into one of the most fascinating civilizations in human history.
"We are living in a golden age of excavation and revelation," said Dr. Hawass. "This is the moment to share secrets that have been hidden for thousands of years. These lectures will make history."
This unforgettable evening is a rare chance for audiences to witness history in the making—live, on stage, from the man leading the most exciting archaeological discoveries of our time.
Event Registration:
Visit www.ZahiLectures.com to reserve tickets and see city-specific event details.
Media Contact:
Archaeological Paths
Phone: 917-724-2772
Email: [email protected]
Tour Dates & Cities – 2025
May
1 – Phoenix, AZ
3 – Los Angeles, CA
6 – San Diego, CA
9 – Las Vegas, NV
11 – San Francisco, CA
14 – Portland, OR
18 – Seattle, WA
22 – Denver, CO
25 – Austin, TX
27 – Oklahoma City, OK
29 – Dallas, TX
June
1 – New Orleans, LA
5 – Tampa, FL
7 – Orlando, FL
11 – Nashville, TN
14 – Atlanta, GA
16 – St. Louis, MO
18 – Charlotte, NC
21 – Pittsburgh, PA
25 – Columbus, OH
28 – Chicago, IL
30 – Minneapolis, MN
July
3 – Cleveland, OH
6 – Indianapolis, IN
9 – Boston, MA
12 – Baltimore, MD
16 – Virginia Beach, VA
19 – New York, NY
21 – Philadelphia, PA
23 – Washington, D.C.
26 – Vancouver, BC – Canada
30 – Toronto, ON – Canada
August
2 – Montreal, QC – Canada
Media Contact
Gregory, Archaeological Paths, 1 917-724-2772, [email protected], www.ZahiLectures.com
SOURCE Dr. Zahi Hawass
Share this article