Dragon Mom Wins Jury Award at the Vero Beach Film Festival; Selected for the Wasatch Mountain Film Festival

Dragon Mom, a short documentary directed by Harrison Buck, won the Jury Award for Best Short Documentary at the Vero Beach Film Festival and has been selected for the Wasatch Mountain Film Festival. The film follows Laura Will and her son Alden as they navigate life with complex medical needs, exploring how access to the outdoors shapes their experience. Produced by Alex Delano and James Hamilton with Pandion Creative and oakpool, the film features cinematography by Matteo Moretti and an original score by Chris Pandolfi. Additional festival screenings will be announced.

VERO BEACH, Fla., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dragon Mom, a short documentary directed by Harrison Buck, premiered at the Vero Beach Film Festival, where it received the Jury Award for Best Short Documentary. The film has also been selected for the Wasatch Mountain Film Festival.

The film follows Laura Will and her son Alden as they navigate the realities of raising a child with complex medical needs, capturing how access to the outdoors shapes their daily lives. Laura describes being a dragon mom as "a mother of a child with a life-limiting diagnosis."