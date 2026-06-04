DRAI Health Announces Strategic Partnership with WellTra.AI to Advance AI-Driven Healthcare Globally

"Together, we're transforming real-time health data into actionable intelligence—enabling earlier intervention, more personalized care, and better health outcomes at a global scale." Post this

By integrating real-time vital data with advanced AI analytics, the joint solution is designed to support earlier detection of health risks, improve clinical decision-making, and expand access to high-quality care. The platform will operate across hospitals, clinics, workplaces, and home care settings, helping healthcare systems become more efficient, intelligent, and responsive.

"This partnership represents an important step forward in our mission to redefine healthcare through AI and intelligent data," said Dr. Mohan Ananda, Founder and Chairman of DRAI Health, Inc. "By combining our AI-powered ecosystem with WellTra's innovative contactless monitoring technology, we are creating a powerful, scalable solution that enables earlier intervention, enhances patient engagement, and improves outcomes across the care continuum."

"Contactless monitoring generates the signals. DRAI's AI turns them into decisions. This partnership closes the gap between data and action — and that's where lives are saved," said Anees Abdullateef, Founder and CEO of WellTra.AI.

The collaboration reflects a shared vision to advance healthcare systems that are more proactive, accessible, and personalized—leveraging real-time health intelligence and AI-driven insights to deliver better care at scale.

This partnership also supports the growing global demand for digital health innovation and aligns with significant investments in healthcare transformation across both the United States and the Middle East.

About DRAI Health, Inc.

DRAI Health is a next-generation healthcare AI company focused on transforming how health data is captured, analyzed, and utilized. Through its integrated AI ecosystem, DRAI empowers patients, providers, and enterprises with actionable insights that drive better outcomes and more efficient care delivery. Learn more: www.draihealth.com

About WellTra.AI

WellTra.AI is a U.S.-based pioneer in contactless health intelligence, powered by clinically validated rPPG technology and an expanding suite of AI-driven capabilities including voice analysis and computer vision. With FDA-approved metrics and a growing global footprint spanning enterprise, clinical, and government healthcare systems, WellTra.AI is redefining what's possible in remote patient monitoring and proactive care. Learn more: www.welltra.ai

Media Contact

Jay Kilberg, DRAI Health, Inc., 1 (917) 543-6285, [email protected], www.draihealth.com

SOURCE DRAI Health, Inc.