DRAI Health, Inc. Appoints Dr. Joy Hardison Evers, MD, MPH, as Senior Medical Advisor to Drive Clinical Strategy and AI-Enabled Care Innovation

"DRAI Health is addressing healthcare's biggest challenges; fragmented care, rising costs, and inconsistent outcomes. I'm excited to help scale physician-led, AI-powered care models that improve outcomes for patients, providers, and the healthcare system." -- Dr. Joy Hardison Evers, MD, MPH. Post this

"Dr. Evers brings a rare combination of clinical experience, executive leadership, and health technology expertise. Her leadership will be instrumental in building personalized care models that improve outcomes while lowering costs." -- Steve Krause, CEO, DRAI Health, Inc.

Dr. Evers is a board-certified emergency physician and healthcare entrepreneur with more than two decades of experience spanning clinical care, medical leadership, and digital health innovation. As Founder and CEO of Healthtopia Clinics, she developed an integrated care model blending primary care, urgent care, and integrative medicine into a cohesive, patient-centered experience. Her prior senior medical leadership roles include Chief Medical Officer of Vivace Health Solutions, Chief Medical Information Officer of AristaMD, and physician advisor to Mayo Clinic and Livongo Health, with deep expertise in telemedicine, clinical workflow optimization, and data-driven care delivery.

Dr. Evers earned her MD from Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and her MPH from the University of Minnesota School of Public Health, and completed her emergency medicine residency at the University of Arizona. She also serves as Liaison for Integrative Medicine and Adjunct Professor at Bastyr University.

"DRAI Health is tackling healthcare's biggest challenges: fragmented care, rising costs, and inconsistent outcomes. I'm excited to help scale physician-led, AI-powered care models that are better for patients, providers, and the system as a whole." -- Dr. Joy Hardison Evers, MD, MPH, Senior Medical Advisor, DRAI Health, Inc.

About DRAI Health, Inc.

DRAI Health, Inc. is reimagining healthcare by bringing together the best of AI and real human expertise. The company's goal is simple: help people make smarter health decisions and give doctors and caregivers the tools they need to deliver more personalized, proactive care at every step. Through physician-led clinical models, intelligent technology, and value-driven integration across the continuum of care, DRAI Health works to dramatically improve patient outcomes while reducing the total cost of care. The company serves direct-to-consumer, enterprise, and institutional healthcare markets.

For more information, visit DRAI Health, Inc.

Media Contact

Jay Kilberg, DRAI Health, Inc., 1 917.543.6285, [email protected], https://www.draihealth.com

SOURCE DRAI Health, Inc.