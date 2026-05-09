DRAI Health, Inc. Appoints Dr. Joy Hardison Evers, MD, MPH, as Senior Medical Advisor to Drive Clinical Strategy and AI-Enabled Care Innovation

Board-Certified Emergency Physician, Digital Health Pioneer, and Founder of Healthtopia Clinics Joins DRAI Health to Lead Practice Integration, Clinical Product Development, and Personalized Care Delivery
LOS ANGELES, May 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DRAI Health, Inc., a healthcare technology company reimagining how people access and act on health information by bringing together the best of AI and real human expertise, today announced that Dr. Joy Hardison Evers, MD, MPH, Founder and CEO of Healthtopia Clinics, has joined the company as Senior Medical Advisor. DRAI Health's mission is straightforward: help people make smarter health decisions and give doctors and caregivers the tools they need to deliver more personalized, proactive care at every step. Dr. Evers' appointment brings that mission to life with decades of frontline clinical experience, executive healthcare leadership, and a proven record of building technology-enabled care models that work.
In this role, Dr. Evers will work closely with the DRAI Health executive team to guide the company's clinical strategy and support its physician-led approach to smarter, more proactive care. She will oversee the medical management and operational integration of physician practices acquired by DRAI Health, collaborate on clinical and digital product development, and ensure care models meet the highest standards of medical quality, operational efficiency, and patient experience.
"Dr. Evers brings a rare combination of clinical experience, executive leadership, and health technology expertise. Her leadership will be instrumental in building personalized care models that improve outcomes while lowering costs." -- Steve Krause, CEO, DRAI Health, Inc.
Dr. Evers is a board-certified emergency physician and healthcare entrepreneur with more than two decades of experience spanning clinical care, medical leadership, and digital health innovation. As Founder and CEO of Healthtopia Clinics, she developed an integrated care model blending primary care, urgent care, and integrative medicine into a cohesive, patient-centered experience. Her prior senior medical leadership roles include Chief Medical Officer of Vivace Health Solutions, Chief Medical Information Officer of AristaMD, and physician advisor to Mayo Clinic and Livongo Health, with deep expertise in telemedicine, clinical workflow optimization, and data-driven care delivery.
Dr. Evers earned her MD from Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and her MPH from the University of Minnesota School of Public Health, and completed her emergency medicine residency at the University of Arizona. She also serves as Liaison for Integrative Medicine and Adjunct Professor at Bastyr University.
"DRAI Health is tackling healthcare's biggest challenges: fragmented care, rising costs, and inconsistent outcomes. I'm excited to help scale physician-led, AI-powered care models that are better for patients, providers, and the system as a whole." -- Dr. Joy Hardison Evers, MD, MPH, Senior Medical Advisor, DRAI Health, Inc.
About DRAI Health, Inc.
DRAI Health, Inc. is reimagining healthcare by bringing together the best of AI and real human expertise. The company's goal is simple: help people make smarter health decisions and give doctors and caregivers the tools they need to deliver more personalized, proactive care at every step. Through physician-led clinical models, intelligent technology, and value-driven integration across the continuum of care, DRAI Health works to dramatically improve patient outcomes while reducing the total cost of care. The company serves direct-to-consumer, enterprise, and institutional healthcare markets.
For more information, visit DRAI Health, Inc.
Media Contact
Jay Kilberg, DRAI Health, Inc., 1 917.543.6285, [email protected], https://www.draihealth.com
SOURCE DRAI Health, Inc.
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