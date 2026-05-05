DRAI Health, Inc. Appoints Veteran UBS Wealth Management Executive Benjamin Segal to Board of Directors, Strengthening AI Healthcare Governance

"DRAI Health is addressing inefficiencies in healthcare by leveraging AI to improve patient access and support better clinical decision-making. I look forward to contributing to the company's strategic growth and long-term vision." said Benjamin Segal, Board Member, DRAI Health, Inc. Post this

"Benjamin's perspective as a trusted advisor to sophisticated investors and business leaders will be a critical asset as we continue to scale DRAI Health's AI healthcare platform. His experience evaluating high-growth technology companies, coupled with his strategic insight, aligns directly with our mission to transform healthcare through responsible, AI-enabled innovation." — Dr. Mohan Ananda, Founder and Executive Chairman, DRAI Health, Inc.

Mr. Segal has spent his career working closely with entrepreneurs, executives, and institutional investors to navigate complex market environments and long-term strategic decisions. His appointment to the Board enhances DRAI Health's governance infrastructure and strategic oversight as the company advances its AI-powered healthcare platform across direct-to-consumer, enterprise, and institutional healthcare markets, addressing critical inefficiencies in preventive care delivery, diagnostics, and clinical decision support.

"I am pleased to join the Board of DRAI Health at such a pivotal moment for AI healthcare innovation. DRAI Health is addressing fundamental inefficiencies in the healthcare system by leveraging artificial intelligence to improve patient access, reduce healthcare costs, and support better clinical decision-making. I look forward to contributing to the company's strategic growth and long-term vision." — Benjamin Segal, Board Member, DRAI Health, Inc.

Mr. Segal's role on the DRAI Health Board of Directors is independent of his position at UBS Wealth Management. UBS is not affiliated with DRAI Health, Inc. and does not sponsor or endorse the company or its products.

About DRAI Health, Inc.

DRAI Health, Inc. is reimagining healthcare by bringing together the best of AI and real human expertise. The company's goal is simple: help people make smarter health decisions and give doctors and caregivers the tools they need to deliver more personalized, proactive care at every step. Through intelligent tools for preventive care, early diagnostics, and clinical decision support, DRAI Health works to reduce healthcare costs, expand access to quality care, and improve patient outcomes across the full healthcare ecosystem. DRAI Health serves direct-to-consumer, enterprise, and institutional healthcare markets.

For more information, visit www.draihealth.com.

Media Contact

Jay Kilberg, DRAI Health, Inc., 1 917.543.6285, [email protected], https://www.draihealth.com/

SOURCE DRAI Health, Inc.