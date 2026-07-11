DRAI Health Introduces SpaceXAI-Powered Personalized Voice Interaction in heyDRAI

"By integrating SpaceXAI technology into heyDRAI, we are enabling a more natural, adaptive, and emotionally intelligent interface that enhances how patients interact with healthcare information." said Gor Galstyan, CTO of DRAI Health. Post this

Unlike conventional text-to-speech systems that simply vocalize scripted content, heyDRAI's SpaceXAI-powered voice interaction is designed to understand conversational context, adjust tone dynamically, and deliver responses in a more human-like manner. This creates a more engaging and intuitive experience that helps patients feel more comfortable, attentive, and connected throughout their healthcare journey.

Each user's preferred voice profile is retained across interactions, ensuring continuity and personalization over time, while maintaining flexibility for users to modify their preferences as needed.

Technology Differentiation Through SpaceXAI Integration

The integration of SpaceXAI technology enables a new class of voice interaction that goes beyond traditional AI voice systems by incorporating:

Context-aware response generation rather than static script delivery





Adaptive tone modulation based on conversational flow and user engagement





Improved reasoning and coherence in multi-step healthcare interactions





More natural conversational pacing, reducing cognitive load for users

These capabilities are particularly important in healthcare, where clarity, empathy, and precision directly impact patient understanding and engagement.

Leadership Commentary

"Healthcare conversations are deeply personal. Our goal is to make interactions with AI feel less transactional and more human," said Gor Galstyan, CTO of DRAI Health. "By integrating SpaceXAI technology into heyDRAI, we are enabling a more natural, adaptive, and emotionally intelligent interface that enhances how patients interact with healthcare information."

Enhancing the Patient-Centric Healthcare Experience

The introduction of personalized voice interaction represents a significant step forward in DRAI Health's broader vision to create a continuous, patient-centered healthcare experience spanning:

Wellness and preventive care





Symptom assessment and early intervention





Acute and chronic condition support





Post-acute recovery and ongoing monitoring

By embedding advanced voice interaction into the consultation flow, heyDRAI improves accessibility for a wide range of users, including those who prefer voice-first interaction or may have difficulty engaging with traditional text-based interfaces.

Looking Ahead

The personalized voice capability is now available within heyDRAI and will continue to evolve with additional features, including deeper personalization, multilingual support, and enhanced clinical interaction workflows.

About DRAI Health

DRAI Health is developing AI-powered healthcare technologies designed to transform how patients, providers, and health systems interact with medical information. Through platforms such as heyDRAI, the company focuses on intelligent intake, guided consultation, patient engagement, and clinical decision support.

DRAI Health's mission is to make healthcare more accessible, personalized, and human-centered, leveraging advanced artificial intelligence combined with real-world clinical insight.

For more information, visit www.draihealth.com.

Media Contact

Kelsey Whiddon, DRAI Health, Inc., 1 818.621.1441, [email protected], https://www.draihealth.com/

SOURCE DRAI Health, Inc.