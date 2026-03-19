DRAI Health Launches AI-Enhanced Remote Patient Monitoring Platform to Transform Preventive Care

"By combining continuous monitoring with powerful AI, we're giving physicians the tools to intervene earlier and deliver more effective preventative care," said Gor Galstyan, Chief Technology Officer at DRAI Health. Post this

At the center of the solution is the heyDRAI+ application, available as both a web platform and mobile app, which enables patients to securely consolidate their medical history from various health systems, upload diagnostic results, connect wearable devices, track personalized health metrics, and maintain a continuously updated real-time health profile.

For physicians, the DRAIPro clinical dashboard provides a comprehensive monitoring interface that delivers continuous patient data streams, AI-generated clinical insights, and actionable risk alerts that help clinicians prioritize care and intervene before conditions escalate.

The platform supports improved chronic disease management, fewer emergency visits, and lower overall care costs—benefits that align with the growing adoption of Remote Patient Monitoring reimbursement programs from Medicare, Medicaid, and private insurers.

"By combining continuous monitoring with powerful AI, we're giving physicians the tools to intervene earlier and deliver more effective preventative care," said Gor Galstyan, Chief Technology Officer at DRAI Health.

Empowering Patients to Take Charge of Their Health

DRAI Health encourages patients to speak with their physicians about the benefits of Remote Patient Monitoring. Through the heyDRAI+ web and mobile platform, patients can actively participate in their health management by maintaining an up-to-date health profile, securely sharing data with their physicians, and receiving AI-supported insights about their long-term health trends.

With continuous AI-supported tracking and personalized insights, patients gain a clearer understanding of their health patterns, identify risks earlier, and collaborate more effectively with healthcare providers to prevent serious conditions before they develop.

RPM offers patients:

Better visibility into their health

More frequent physician oversight

Early detection of potential health issues

Greater peace of mind, especially for chronic conditions

A centralized digital health record accessible anytime through web or mobile

Patients interested in improving their long-term health are encouraged to ask their doctor whether RPM is right for them.

Helping Physicians Improve Care — and Strengthen Practice Revenue

For physicians, the DRAI Health RPM platform provides a powerful combination of improved patient care and financial sustainability. In addition to enhancing clinical outcomes, physicians can bill for Remote Patient Monitoring services under existing reimbursement programs.

Many practices that adopt RPM generate over $150,000 in additional annual revenue while simultaneously providing patients with continuous, AI-enhanced preventive care.

With DRAI Health, physicians can:

Improve chronic disease management

Intervene earlier and reduce complications

Monitor larger patient populations efficiently

Generate recurring monthly RPM reimbursement

Access AI-driven clinical insights through the DRAIPro dashboard

DRAI Health invites physicians across all specialties to explore how the platform can elevate patient outcomes while supporting sustainable practice growth.

For more information or to request a demonstration, contact:

Gor Galstyan

Chief Technology Officer, DRAI Health

[email protected]

About DRAI Health

DRAI Health is dedicated to revolutionizing healthcare by leveraging artificial intelligence and advanced digital technologies to enhance patient outcomes while dramatically reducing healthcare costs. Through a growing portfolio of AI-driven solutions—including patient engagement platforms, clinical decision support systems, and remote monitoring tools—DRAI Health is reshaping how healthcare is delivered and enabling better decision-making at every level of care.

Additional information can be found at DRAIHealth.com.

Media Contact

Gor Galstyan, DRAI Health, Inc., 1 (818) 482-0568, [email protected], https://www.draihealth.com/

SOURCE DRAI Health, Inc.