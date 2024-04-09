Drainage Solutions to Enhance Product Safety for the F&B and Pharma Industries, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

It will cover the principles of effective hygienic drainage design, its role in preventing cross-contamination, and the overall benefits of prioritizing hygiene in operational environments. Post this

Register for this webinar today to gain insights into best practices and innovations in drainage solutions that contribute to safer and more efficient operations.

Join Leonel Leal, Sales & Product Development Manager, ACO Building Drainage, for the live webinar on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Drainage Solutions to Enhance Product Safety for the F&B and Pharma Industries.

