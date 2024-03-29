Drake's Brewing Co. Presents the Last Hopocalypse Day: The Ultimate End-of-the-World Celebration

"People come from all over the Bay Area to get Hopocalypse Black Label. Beer lovers look forward to it every year and this year is no exception." -Miguel Ceja, Head Brewer at Drake's Brewing Post this

The event will take place on Saturday, April 13, 2024, from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm, at Drake's Barrel House, the brewery's taproom and event space located at 1933 Davis St #177, San Leandro, CA 94577. Tickets for general admission are $50 per person and for VIP tickets are discounted at $80 per person. VIP tickets include special activations, unlimited pours, and a grazing table. Get early bird tickets here while they last!

The highlight of the event is, of course, the beer. Hopocalypse Day features the exclusive release of Hopocalypse Black Label, a triple IPA that boasts a whopping 11% ABV and 100+ IBUs. This beer is so rare that it's only available once a year, on Hopocalypse Day, and in limited quantities. Don't miss your chance to taste this legendary brew before it's gone during our last Hopocalypse Day.

Miguel Ceja, Head Brewer at Drake's, describes the beer, "People come from all over the Bay Area to get Hopocalypse Black Label. Beer lovers look forward to it every year and this year is no exception. This hoppy triple IPA features a blend of modern hops bursting with citrus and bright tropical fruit aromatics. This year we have outdone ourselves with this creation delivering a remarkably smooth drinking experience and we can not wait for you to savor every sip".

In addition to Hopocalypse Black Label, you'll also get to sample a variety of other beers from Drake's and its partners, including Dokkaebier, Hella Coastal, Temna Beer Project, Olfactory Brewing & Blending, Cellarmaker Brewing, and Bear Republic. These breweries have curated a selection of their finest and most flavorful beers, ranging from hoppy IPAs and sours to stouts and porters. Whether you're a hophead, a sour lover, or a dark beer fan, you'll find something to suit your palate and quench your thirst.

But Hopocalypse Day is more than just a beer tasting. It's also a party like no other, featuring non-stop music from some of the Bay Area's hottest DJs, who will spin tracks that will make you dance, jump, and scream. You'll also get to enjoy a variety of apocalyptic activities, such as Silent Disco, Neon face paintings, and VR headsets, that will enhance your sensory experience and make you feel like you're living in the end times.

For more information, visit www.drinkdrakes.com and follow @drakesbeer on Instagram for updates.

About Drake's Brewing Co. Drake's Brewing Co. is an independent, family-owned craft brewery founded in 1989 in San Leandro, CA. Drake's is known for its innovative and high-quality beers, such as 1500 Pale Ale, Denogginizer Double IPA, and Aroma Coma IPA. Drake's operates two taprooms, Drake's Barrel House in San Leandro and Drake's Dealership in Oakland, as well as a brewery and restaurant, Drake's The Barn, in West Sacramento. Drake's is committed to supporting its local community and environment through various initiatives and events. For more information, visit www.drinkdrakes.com.

Media Contact

Megan Lunetta, Drake's Brewing Co., 1 5105682739 20, [email protected], https://drinkdrakes.com/

SOURCE Drake's Brewing Co.