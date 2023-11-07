Draper Announces BARDA Award Supporting COVID and CBRN Countermeasure Development

"Draper's collaboration with BARDA marks an important milestone in the development of the company's end-to-end MCM evaluation and screening platform," Roger Odegard, senior program manager, National Security/Biosecurity Programs at Draper. Post this

Commenting on this partnership, Roger Odegard, senior program manager, National Security/Biosecurity Programs at Draper, said, "Draper's collaboration with BARDA marks an important milestone in the development of the company's end-to-end MCM evaluation and screening platform."

Draper's MCM evaluation platform consists of the PREDICT96 system, which is a high-throughput, microfluidic three-dimensional tissue culture platform, supported by a suite of organ-on-chip tissue models, molecular assays, omics-based technologies, and advanced analytical methods for biomarker discovery and biomarker correlation with animal models.

"PREDICT96 will enable the evaluation and screening of potential MCMs—comprising biological products, such as vaccines and antibody-based treatments, and drugs—that target high-priority CBRN threats and emerging infectious diseases," said Tim Petrie, head of Strategy and Business Development, Pharmaceutical R&D Technologies at Draper.

Draper previously participated in BARDA's ImmuneChip+ program for the development of a lung-on-chip that successfully modeled healthy and diseased tissue, and measured immune system activity and response to drugs. Recently, Draper reported development of the first organ-on-chip model of the human lung capable of accurately assessing the efficacy of SARS-CoV-2 therapeutics in a high-throughput system.

The MCM evaluation platform is part of an integrated portfolio of technologies and resources at Draper intended to help government, industry and academia make better use of biomedicine. This project has been supported in whole or in part with federal funds from the Department of Health and Human Services; Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), under Other Transaction Agreement number 75A50123C00042. Funding for this award comes from BARDA's Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Countermeasures and Project NextGen programs.

Draper

As a nonprofit engineering innovation company, Draper serves the nation's interests and security needs; advances technologies at the intersection of government, academia, and industry; cultivates the next generation of innovators; and solves the most complex challenges. Multidisciplinary teams drawn from a broad and deep talent pool of 1,300 engineers and scientists collaborate to develop first-of-a-kind solutions. Draper's unbiased approach enables the company to focus on their customers' needs and to deliver new capabilities to them. Learn more at draper.com.

Media Contact

Dan Dent, Draper, 6172582462, [email protected], https://www.draper.com/

SOURCE Draper