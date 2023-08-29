Draper Breaks Ground on Strategic Enhanced Ground Test Facility

"The Draper Strategic Enhanced Ground Test Facility continues our commitment to provide the Navy with a highly capable, reliable, flexible test infrastructure that replicates environments only seen in costly missile tests." Robert Bacon, VP and General Manager of Navy Strategic Systems at Draper. Tweet this

The ceremony will be held at 8:30 a.m. EDT at the Draper Strategic Enhanced Ground Test Facility site located at 6280 Riverfront Center Boulevard, Titusville, Fla.

Highlighting the occasion will be remarks from Vice Admiral Johnny R. Wolfe, Jr., USN, Director, Strategic Systems Programs; Draper CEO and President Dr. Jerry M. Wohletz; Draper Vice President and General Manager of Navy Strategic Systems Robert Bacon; and Draper Board of Directors Chairman David Shedd.

"As the U.S. Navy's strategic guidance prime contracto r, Draper has designed and supported the guidance system for every fleet ballistic missile deployed since the program began in 1955," Wohletz said. "This new facility enables Draper to continue to deliver on that legacy while preparing for major nuclear triad modernization efforts and underscores Draper's commitment to national security."

The Draper Strategic Enhanced Ground Test Facility will have approximately 37,000 square feet. This facility will house Draper employees, providing core capabilities in simulation, hardware-in-the-loop and system test to continue to enable a 'test-as-you-fly' approach for exquisite guidance components required in high accuracy, reliability and survivability applications. This range of services will provide local hiring opportunities. The long-term vision expands Draper's campus footprint and includes future expansion to support over 150 employees.

"We look forward to continuing this important mission with our industry partners," said Vice Admiral Johnny R. Wolfe, Jr., USN, Director, Strategic Systems Programs. "Draper has long pioneered innovative test approaches for Strategic Weapons Systems and this facility will continue that legacy."

Robert Bacon, Vice President and General Manager of Navy Strategic Systems at Draper, said, "The Draper Strategic Enhanced Ground Test Facility continues our commitment to provide the Navy with a highly capable, reliable, flexible test infrastructure that replicates environments only seen in costly missile tests. These proven approaches are critical as we look to develop and deploy capabilities at a pace we have not seen in decades across the Strategic mission domain."

Construction of the building is scheduled for completion in summer of 2026. Draper will serve as the sole tenant of the Draper Strategic Enhanced Ground Test Facility. North American Properties was the property seller and will be serving as the property development partner.

