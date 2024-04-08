Draper Drives Growth Strategy with Appointment of Carrie George as Chief Financial Officer

Draper appointed Carrie George its chief financial officer, treasurer and vice president.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Draper, an engineering innovation company, announced the appointment of industry veteran Carrie George as Draper's new Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.

"Carrie George is a talented executive who has a strong background as an experienced aerospace and defense finance executive," said Dr. Jerry M. Wohletz, CEO and president of Draper. "Even more important, she has been a trusted advisor to senior executives with a proven track record of building and integrating teams and managing in matrix environments."

Prior to joining Draper, Carrie was the Vice President of Finance for the Space Sector within the Space and Airborne Systems Segment at L3Harris Technologies in Melbourne, Fla. In that role, she was responsible for a multibillion-dollar business. Prior to that she was the Vice President of Finance for the Maritime Sector within the Integrated Mission Systems Segment, where she oversaw over one billion in revenue within the U.S. and internationally. In these and preceding roles, she drove strategic pricing decisions to ensure effective execution of programs and was responsible for government rates, P&L oversight, working capital and cash flow management.

Operating from Draper's corporate campus in Cambridge, Mass., George's appointment will help shape and drive Draper's overall growth strategy.

Draper

As a nonprofit engineering innovation company, Draper serves the nation's interests and security needs; advances technologies at the intersection of government, academia and industry; cultivates the next generation of innovators; and solves the most complex challenges. Multidisciplinary teams drawn from a broad and deep talent pool of 1,300 engineers and scientists collaborate to develop first-of-a-kind solutions. Draper's unbiased approach enables the company to focus on their customers' needs and to deliver new capabilities to them. Learn more at draper.com.

Media Contact

Dan Dent, Draper, 6172582462, [email protected], https://www.draper.com/

SOURCE Draper