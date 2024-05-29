Draper Excels as GNC Flight Software Supplier in Stratolaunch's Historic Talon A-1 Flight

"The flight test demonstrated that Draper's GNC flight software gave TA-1 exceptional levels of control under challenging conditions, including slow flight, fast supersonic flight and two periods of transonic flight," said Ravi Gondhalekar, Ph.D., senior member of the technical staff at Draper. Post this

Stratolaunch builds, tests and operates hypersonic vehicles—those that can travel at least five times the speed of sound, or Mach 5. Draper's flight software was used on Talon-A, a fully reusable, autonomous, liquid rocket-powered Mach 6-class hypersonic vehicle.

The TA-1 flight is the second flight of the Talon-A vehicle model, following the successful unpowered TA-0 drop-test on May 13, 2023, also flown using Draper's GNC solution.

"Hypersonic flight testing requires robust, agile and modular approaches," said Dan Gallton, Ph.D., director of space navigation and in-space servicing, assembly and manufacturing (ISAM) for Draper's Space Systems program office. "Draper delivered GNC flight software designed for Stratolaunch's hypersonic test platforms while successfully managing evolving requirements in vehicle equipment, flight scenarios and mission parameters, demonstrating once again the durability of Draper's GNC flight software."

Primary objectives for the flight test included accomplishing safe air-launch release of the TA-1 vehicle, engine ignition, acceleration, sustained climb in altitude and a controlled high-speed flight. "The flight test demonstrated that Draper's GNC flight software gave TA-1 exceptional levels of control under challenging conditions, including slow flight, fast supersonic flight and two periods of transonic flight—one accelerating, one decelerating," said Ravi Gondhalekar, Ph.D., an aerospace guidance and control research engineer and senior member of the technical staff at Draper.

"Draper has been a great partner to Stratolaunch as we have completed two successful flights of the Talon-A vehicle," said Brian Pincock, Talon-A Vehicle Management System Lead. "Draper's experience and the quality GNC flight software produced by their team were integral to these achievements in the advancement of hypersonic technology maturity."

Draper's flight software expertise has its roots in the Apollo Program, and since then the company has developed GNC solutions for the Space Shuttle, the International Space Station, Artemis and a range of civil, commercial and national security customers.

As a nonprofit engineering innovation company, Draper serves the nation's interests and security needs; advances technologies at the intersection of government, academia and industry; cultivates the next generation of innovators; and solves the most complex challenges. Multidisciplinary teams drawn from a broad and deep talent pool of 1,300 engineers and scientists collaborate to develop first-of-a-kind solutions. Draper's unbiased approach enables the company to focus on their customers' needs and to deliver new capabilities to them. Learn more at draper.com.

Stratolaunch's mission is to advance high-speed technology through innovative design, manufacturing, and operation of world-class aerospace vehicles. For the latest news and information, visit http://www.stratolaunch.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

