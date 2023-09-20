Draper Goren Blockchain Launches New Venture Studio & General Partnership to Accelerate and Incubate Web3 Startups

With DGB, we are reinforcing our dedication to amplify crypto projects that are advancing the industry in anticipation of an influx of millions of new users and institutions in the coming months and years. Tweet this

Tim Draper expressed, "It's a cliche that bear markets are a time for builders to build, but that means there are incredible projects currently being developed that are in need of capital and support. With DGB, we are reinforcing our dedication to amplify crypto projects that are advancing the industry in anticipation of an influx of millions of new users and institutions in the coming months and years."

Alon Goren, DGB Founding Partner and early investor and board member of such notable projects as LunarCrush and Ownera, said, "We've been backing bitcoin and crypto founders for many years now and intend to be here for the long-haul. I'm very excited to launch this new venture alongside Tim Draper and David Bleznak with the goal of championing innovation and supporting visionary entrepreneurs building in the Web3 space."

Longtime Limited Partner and portfolio company founder of both Draper and Goren, David Bleznak, Founding Partner at DGB who was recently at Coinbase and led DeFi aggregation & trading platform Totle to a successful acquisition, shared, "Despite how much evolution has already transpired in Web3, we're still at the tip of the iceberg when it comes to exploring new iterations of applications and use cases. We're particularly excited about innovations in DeFi, blockchain Layer-2 infrastructure, and consumer applications in gaming, social, and more, and we look forward to launching our initial fund to support projects with novel visions for the industry."

About Draper Goren Blockchain (DGB)

Draper Goren Blockchain (DGB) is a blockchain and crypto-focused Venture Studio that aims to support innovative and visionary entrepreneurs and teams building in the Web3 space. Founded and backed by legendary investor Tim Draper along with Alon Goren and David Bleznak, DGB's mission is to enhance mass adoption of crypto and blockchain while advancing the industry beyond its current iterations.

