Draper Media Cuts Breaking News Turnaround Times with latakoo Across Three Television Properties

Draper says latakoo has "unquestionably elevated" speed and efficiency across its stations

AUSTIN, Texas, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After nearly a year of using latakoo across WBOC-TV, CoastTV and Delmarva Sports Network, Draper Media is crediting the cloud-based video workflow platform with improving the speed, efficiency and reliability of its local news and sports production workflows.

latakoo supports Draper Media's journalists and production teams by helping them move time-sensitive video through ingest, transcription, transcoding, archiving and sharing workflows more quickly, reliably and securely. The platform has become especially important for breaking news, sports coverage and daily production needs, where fast turnaround is critical.

Josh Lynch, Director of Engineering and Operations at Draper Media, said latakoo has removed critical choke points and become a core part of Draper Media's production workflow.

"Previously, there were bottlenecks that existed in our ingest pipelines that would really drag down our turnaround time for production elements that were time sensitive, especially during breaking news. latakoo's solutions helped declutter these processes, and the personal service they provided during our spin-up meant that our core needs weren't just spoken about in the abstract; they were the central focus with the aim of improvement," said Lynch.

Draper Media operates multiple television properties serving the Delmarva region, including WBOC-TV, CoastTV and Delmarva Sports Network. Across those properties, latakoo supports a faster, more reliable path from captured media to finished content.

"latakoo's platform has become a cornerstone system that our endpoint users depend on for blazing-fast ingest, transcription, transcoding, archiving, and sharing of critical media. It has changed the game for us and continues to do so with new features rolling out constantly, with development informed by its users. latakoo will undoubtedly continue to be an asset for all of our media properties for the years to come," said Lynch.

For latakoo, a technology company founded by journalists, the results underscore a long-standing commitment to supporting the people and organizations behind essential local journalism and content that matters to communities.

"Draper Media's commitment to local news and sports coverage across Delmarva is exactly the kind of work latakoo wants to enable," said Jade Kurian, President and co-founder of latakoo. "Local news coverage is a critical part of American democracy. We're both homegrown American companies built around service: service to our communities, our customers and the people who do the work every day. To see this proof of performance and to know our technology is removing friction for Draper Media, a company so deeply rooted in local media—that's something we are truly proud to be a part of."

About Draper Media

Draper Media is based in Salisbury, MD, and is a subsidiary of Draper Holdings, an independent, family-owned and operated company serving the Delmarva region. Its television properties include WBOC-TV, CoastTV, Delmarva Sports Network, FOX21, WBOC Classics, Telemundo Delmarva, and MyCOZI TV. Its radio properties include 102.5 WBOC-FM, 100.9 Classic Country WAAI-FM, Coast Country 103.9 & 106.3 WRDE-FM & WCEM-FM, 93.5 The Beach WZBH-FM, BIG 107.7 WGBG-FM, 107.1, 105.1, and 104.3 The Duck WTDK-FM and WRDE-HD2, WDEL 1150 AM and 101.7 FM, 93.7 WSTW-FM, 103.7 and 96.9 WXCY-FM, 96.7 WCEI-FM, and 94.3 WINX-FM. Draper Holdings also operates Loblolly, L.L.C.

About latakoo

latakoo is a mission-critical, cloud-based, secure video workflow platform trusted by some of the world's largest broadcasters, media and production companies, and content creators. Founded by journalists and built for high-pressure professional environments, latakoo delivers the fastest, most secure way to move, manage, and share video from anywhere to anywhere—regardless of bandwidth, distance, or location. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, latakoo is reshaping how video is captured, transferred, managed, and understood across media, production, sports, government, and defense.

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