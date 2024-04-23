Draper Opens New Engineering and Operations Campus in Utah to Accelerate Innovations in R&D and National Security

"We are proud of our continued growth across the nation and establishing campuses in proximity to customers, centers of innovation and tomorrow's workforce," said Draper CEO and President Dr. Jerry M. Wohletz. Post this

"We are proud of our continued growth across the nation and establishing campuses in proximity to customers, centers of innovation and tomorrow's workforce," said Draper CEO and President Dr. Jerry M. Wohletz. "Our new campus in Utah is intentional as it provides a critical location for the defense, technology and innovation community. With our new campus, we are even better positioned to serve our nation's strategic nuclear deterrence programs."

The Utah campus marks an important milestone as the company builds on its ongoing expansion of customer capabilities and partnerships in the region. Draper has provided engineering services and technology development to the U.S. Air Force since 1957.

Frank Serna, Draper's Vice President and General Manager of Air Force and Missile Defense Strategic Systems, said, "The opening of our new campus in Utah brings proven performance, a highly skilled team of experts and a continued commitment to ensuring weapon system operational readiness for the U.S. Air Force. Utah's talented and diverse workforce will be a valuable contributor as Draper grows in Utah."

The campus is located at 1366 South Legend Hills Drive, Suite 180, Clearfield, Utah 84015. The company has appointed Paul Hendrickson, Associate Director for Air Force Strategic Systems, to lead the Utah campus. Hendrickson is based in Utah and will report to Serna.

A Utah native, Hendrickson was raised near Hill AFB and later stationed at the base while on active duty in the Air Force. He said, "Draper's new campus enhances our support of the U.S. Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center and Hill AFB, as well as our partnerships across Utah's innovation ecosystem of universities, state and local governments, and among our Deep Tech Frontier industry partners. Our commitment to Utah is strong and growing with today's announcement."

The new campus opening marks the twelfth location for Draper. The company's campuses include Cambridge, Mass.; Cape Canaveral, Fla.; Houston, Tex.; Huntsville, Ala.; Lowell, Mass.; Odon, Ind.; Pittsfield, Mass.; Reston, Va.; Clearfield, Utah; St. Petersburg, Fla.; Titusville, Fla., and Washington, D.C.

As a nonprofit engineering innovation company, Draper serves the nation's interests and security needs; advances technologies at the intersection of government, academia and industry; cultivates the next generation of innovators; and solves the most complex challenges. Multidisciplinary teams drawn from a broad and deep talent pool of 1,300 engineers and scientists collaborate to develop first-of-a-kind solutions. Draper's unbiased approach enables the company to focus on their customers' needs and to deliver new capabilities to them. Learn more at draper.com.

