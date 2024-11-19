Draper Releases FY24 IDEA Annual Report Highlighting Progress and Future Goals

The FY24 IDEA Annual Report provides a roadmap for Draper's ongoing commitment to fostering a workplace that welcomes all perspectives, enabling each team member to bring their full selves to work.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Draper today announced the release of its FY24 Inclusion, Diversity, and Accessibility (IDEA) Annual Report, underscoring significant achievements and ongoing efforts to create a workplace where all employees feel valued and empowered.

"Draper's commitment to fostering a welcoming workplace is a priority," said President and CEO Jerry M. Wohletz. "As we strive to be one of the nation's top national security organizations, we understand that our success depends on a culture that embraces diverse identities. We are pleased to report that our IDEA team has led initiatives that advance mentorship, leadership and career development, emphasizing actions over words as we work toward an inclusive future."

The FY24 IDEA Annual Report outlines Draper's key accomplishments:

Enhanced Engagement and Participation: Through Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) and other initiatives, Draper has seen an increase in company-wide engagement, building a strong community and culture of belonging.

Leadership Commitment: Draper's leaders actively support the IDEA program, with many serving as mentors and advocates, fostering an environment where employees feel respected and encouraged to contribute fully.

Employee Feedback and Continuous Improvement: Draper's annual Glint survey showed the highest engagement scores to date, reflecting employees' recognition of a supportive workplace. Insights from this feedback continue to shape the company's IDEA efforts.

Alignment with Draper NXT Vision: The IDEA strategy is fully integrated into Draper's broader NXT Vision, ensuring a cohesive approach that drives innovation across all functions.

"FY24 was foundational for our three-year IDEA strategy," said Chief Diversity Officer Aisha Losche. "Our continuing progress is a direct result of engagement at every level of our organization, from employee resource groups to senior leadership. This report affirms Draper's commitment to a diverse and inclusive environment, and we look forward to building on our momentum."

The FY24 IDEA Annual Report provides a roadmap for Draper's ongoing commitment to fostering a workplace that welcomes all perspectives, enabling each team member to bring their full selves to work.

For additional details and to view the full report, please visit Draper IDEA Report.

About Draper

As a nonprofit engineering innovation company, Draper serves the nation's interests and security needs; advances technologies at the intersection of government, academia and industry; cultivates the next generation of innovators; and solves the most complex challenges. Multidisciplinary teams drawn from a broad and deep talent pool of 1,600 engineers and scientists collaborate to develop first-of-a-kind solutions. Draper's unbiased approach enables the company to focus on their customers' needs and to deliver new capabilities to them. Learn more at draper.com.

Media Contact

Scott Deitz, Draper, 1 336-908-7759, [email protected], Draper.com

SOURCE Draper