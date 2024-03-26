DRC and MetaMetrics Announce Collaboration to Advance Support for Biliteracy at National Association of Bilingual Educators 2024 Conference

"Our expanded partnership with MetaMetrics underscores our shared commitment to providing educators and learners with tools to facilitate language proficiency and foster a love for reading across multiple languages." - David Seitter, Executive Vice President, Data Recognition Corporation Post this

"Our expanded partnership with MetaMetrics underscores our shared commitment to providing educators and learners with tools to facilitate language proficiency and foster a love for reading across multiple languages," said David Seitter, Executive Vice President, Data Recognition Corporation "Our language proficiency assessment for English and Spanish combined with Lexile measures will give educators the insights and tools necessary for nurturing bilingualism."

The Lexile Framework places both the student and texts on the same scale to match the learner with resources at their ability level. When students receive Lexile® measures from a state assessment, their test scores become more actionable. LAS Links Interactive Reports will now be able to provide recommendations for authentic English and Spanish texts for each student it assesses, while simultaneously providing data for educators to better understand students' reading proficiency in both the English and Spanish languages.

"Nearly 25 percent of the entire U.S. K-12 student population is Spanish speaking, and it is anticipated that number will continue to grow," said Malbert Smith, CEO and co-founder of MetaMetrics. "Through our new collaboration with DRC, we will help ensure that those students build proficiency in Spanish and English, becoming biliterate."

Research shows that English learner students who continue to advance their native language skills have an improved ability to acquire English. Building on its support for Spanish language learning, MetaMetrics is developing additional non-English reading frameworks to support language learning around the world, such as the Arabic Framework for Reading.

About Data Recognition Corporation

For decades, DRC has maintained a tradition of excellence in educational assessment

publication, administration, and reporting. DRC offers assessments for the pre-K, K–12, and adult education markets, across the U.S. and internationally. DRC customers include state and national government agencies; public, private, and charter schools and districts; and other educational organizations. DRC serves millions of students and education professionals across the nation, and delivers assessments to more than 50,000 schools, districts, and testing centers in all 50 states, 3 U.S. territories, the District of Columbia, and international locations.

For more information on DRC, visit http://www.datarecognitioncorp.com.

About MetaMetrics

MetaMetrics Brings Meaning to Measurement

MetaMetrics is guided by a powerful north star—to support student growth through actionable learning measurement. Over the last 35+ years, MetaMetrics' staff of educators, psychometricians and policy leaders have developed learning frameworks that now support over 35 million students in the US. More than half of the K-12 students in the US receive Lexile and Quantile measures and over a hundred million pieces of content have corresponding measures. MetaMetrics was founded in 1984 by Dr. A. Jackson Stenner (retired) and Dr. Malbert Smith with the singular goal of making measurement meaningful by matching students to learning resources using a scientific, universal scale. Today, Lexile and Quantile measures are available in all 50 states, either through formal partnership agreements with 21 state departments of education or at the local level through partnerships with edtech companies who deliver services to schools and districts. Levering the most advanced AI technology and learning theory, MetaMetrics continues to innovate solutions for a wide range of applications including early reading, career readiness and tutoring. For more information, visit MetaMetricsInc.com.

