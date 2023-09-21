DRC BEACON Now Reports MetaMetrics' Lexile and Quantile Measures

"By reporting Lexile and Quantile scores, DRC BEACON provides educators with actionable data for improving student learning while also measuring the learning readiness and growth expected of an interim assessment," said Jenni Norlin-Weaver, Vice President, Education Program Management, DRC. Tweet this

"By reporting Lexile and Quantile scores, DRC BEACON provides educators with actionable data for improving student learning while also measuring the learning readiness and growth expected of an interim assessment," said Jenni Norlin-Weaver, Vice President, Education Program Management, DRC. "This is of particular benefit for schools that rely on interim assessment to support classroom instruction."

This partnership extends the relationship between DRC and MetaMetrics, which over the years has grown from collaboration with states to report student measures to linking adult assessment with skill demands of jobs to support career readiness. Earlier this year, DRC and MetaMetrics announced that when learners complete assessments in TABE®, DRC's comprehensive and reliable academic assessment product for adult education and career development, they receive MetaMetrics' Lexile and Quantile measures. This information helps them understand the reading and math demands of specific careers and connect to national career data and occupation-specific job descriptors in MetaMetrics' Lexile & Quantile Career Database.

"Through our partnership with DRC, a leader in educational assessment, we are now extending access to our measures to students, educators and parents, across all types of schools," said Malbert Smith, CEO and co-founder, MetaMetrics. "Together we are helping to put the tools for mitigating learning loss in the hands of educators and parents across the country."

About Data Recognition Corporation (DRC)

DRC seeks to transform educational assessment by providing opportunities for every learner to succeed, from PreK–12 to college and career. As one of the country's largest and most experienced assessment vendors, DRC serves millions of students and educators in the PreK–12, adult education, and licensure and certification markets, across the U.S. and internationally.

For more information on DRC, visit http://www.datarecognitioncorp.com.

About MetaMetrics

MetaMetrics is an award-winning education technology organization that offers the only scientifically valid, universal scales for measuring silent and oral reading and listening (Lexile) and math (Quantile). The Lexile and Quantile Frameworks measure student ability and the complexity of the content they encounter. Lexile and Quantile measures and related technologies link assessment to instruction and provide next steps for students of all ages and abilities. The measures also provide valuable insights about students' potential for growth. MetaMetrics' measures, products and services are licensed to over 50 education product companies to help achieve that growth. For 35 years, MetaMetrics' work is increasingly recognized for its research-based approach to improving learning. For more information, visit metametricsinc.com.

Media Contact

Renee Basick, MetaMetrics, Inc, 3123992104, [email protected], http://www.metametricsinc.com

SOURCE MetaMetrics, Inc