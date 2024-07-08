Dream Finders Homes Active Adult Division Celebrates 500th Home Closing

"We are thrilled to celebrate our 500th home closing," said David Smith, Division President of Dream Finders Homes Active Adult. Post this

"We are thrilled to celebrate our 500th home closing," said David Smith, Division President of Dream Finders Homes Active Adult. "This milestone is a testament to our team's dedication to creating communities that enhance the lifestyle of our residents. We are grateful for the trust our buyers have placed in us and look forward to continuing to serve the active adult community."

Dream Finders Homes Active Adult Division continues to grow, with several new communities and projects on the horizon. The division remains committed to expanding its offerings and creating more exceptional living experiences for active adults. Future communities are planned in South Florida, North Carolina, and Colorado and are expected to expand to the entire Dream Finders Homes national footprint in the near future. The Dream Finders Homes Active Adult Division is currently building in Jacksonville, St. Augustine and Palm Coast, Florida.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes (NYSE: DFH) is a homebuilder based in Jacksonville, FL. Dream Finders Homes builds single-family homes throughout the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest, including Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, which comprises Northern Virginia and Maryland. Through its financial services joint ventures, DFH also provides mortgage financing and title services to homebuyers. Dream Finders Homes achieves its industry-leading growth and returns by maintaining an asset-light homebuilding model. For more information, please visit www.dreamfindershomes.com.

