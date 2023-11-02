Dream Foundation's Dreams for Veterans Program Receives 2023 Fisher Service Award for Military Community Service

"Without any state or federal funding generous grants like that bestowed upon us by Fisher House Foundation and the Military Times Foundation are vital to the continuation of our mission." Post this

Dream Foundation's CEO, Kisa Heyer, accepted the award at a ceremony hosted by Fisher House Foundation and Military Times Foundation in Washington D.C. Dream Foundation's Board Chair, Mario Muredda, Dreams for Veterans Advsiory Council Members, U.S. Navy Veteran Rupa Dainer, MD, and U.S. Army Veteran Scott O'Neal (R), as well as Prince Taylor, Ed.D from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs were also in attendance.

"This is a great honor shared by everyone who makes this program possible, who believes, as we do, that making veterans' final Dreams come true is a powerful way to thank them for their service," says Heyer. "Without any state or federal funding generous grants like that bestowed upon us by Fisher House Foundation and the Military Times Foundation are vital to the continuation of our mission."

Selected from over 460 veteran service organizations to win the award, Dreams for Veterans will use the funds to fulfill the final Dreams of terminally-ill veterans and service members. Dreams for Veterans is the only national program that fulfills this innovative approach to end-of-life care. Whether reuniting families torn apart by combat-induced PTSD or helping veterans visit military memorials and arranging pinning ceremonies with strategic partner, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Dreams enable those who have served to determine their end-of-life journey, providing joy, comfort and closure to veterans and their families when they most need it.

"We are incredibly thankful for the generosity of the Fisher House Foundation and the Military Times Foundation who share our commitment to honoring our veterans," says Chris Freeman, Dream Foundation Board Member, Dreams for Veterans Advisory Council Chair, and U.S. Army Captain Veteran. "This support will allow Dreams for Veterans to continue our mission of serving those who have served at their greatest time of need."

About Dream Foundation

Dream Foundation, the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults, fulfills final Dreams that provide inspiration, comfort and closure at the end of life. With the support of a nationwide network of volunteers, hospices, health care organizations and committed donors, Dream Foundation has given life to more than 34,000 final Dreams since being founded in 1994. Dream Foundation receives no state or federal funding—we rely solely on private donations. To support our mission, please visit DreamFoundation.org/donate.

About Fisher House Foundation

Fisher House Foundation is best known for its network of 96 comfort homes where military and veteran families can stay at no cost while a loved one is receiving treatment. These homes are located at major military and VA medical centers nationwide, and in Europe, close to the medical center or hospital they serve. Fisher Houses have up to 21 suites, with private bedrooms and baths. Families share a common kitchen, laundry facilities, a warm dining room, and an inviting living room. Fisher House Foundation ensures that there is never a lodging fee. Since inception, the program has saved military and veteran families an estimated $575 million in out-of-pocket costs for lodging and transportation. www.fisherhouse.org.

About Military Times

The Military Times digital platforms and print products are the trusted source for independent news and information for service members and their families. The military community relies on the Army Times, Marine Corps Times, Navy Times, and Air Force Times for reporting on everything important to their lives, including: pay, benefits, finance, education, health care, recreational resources, retirement, promotions, product reviews, and entertainment. Military Times is published by Sightline Media Group. To learn more, visit www.militarytimes.com.

