Dream Lake Residences in Vinnytsia, Ukraine, Adds Penetron Protection for Concrete Durability

The developer quickly recognized the benefits of our admixture – to reduce overall concrete waterproofing costs and extend the service life of the concrete structures. Post this

Located close to the town center of Vinnytsia, the Dream Lake luxury residential complex comprises eight residential buildings grouped around an artificial lake and adjacent to Vyshensky Lake. The second residential building is scheduled for completion by June 2025, with the remaining six buildings to follow.

The initially completed residential building offers 72 luxury apartments housed on 9 floors, including penthouses, along with an adjacent 9-floor above-ground parking garage. Available layouts range from studio to 2–3-bedroom units (39–185 m2 / 430-2,035 ft2). The ground floor provides space for grocery stores, shops, and cafés.

Because of the many lakes in the immediate area and generally high groundwater levels, Svarog Development, the project developer, specified PENETRON ADMIX, a crystalline waterproofing admixture, for all below-grade concrete structures during the design phase of the project.

"Thanks to previous experience with PENETRON ADMIX, Svarog has become a regular Penetron customer," notes Oleksandr Kapylov, Technical Director at Penetron Ukraine. "The developer quickly recognized the benefits of our admixture – to reduce overall concrete waterproofing costs and extend the service life of the concrete structures."

Podillia Waterproofing Center, the local Penetron distributor, supplied PENETRON ADMIX and supervised the concrete batching and on-site concrete pour. To complete the Penetron System, PENEBAR SW swellable waterstop was installed to seal the construction joints.

Once added to concrete, the active ingredients in PENETRON ADMIX create a non-soluble crystalline network, which forms throughout the pores, capillaries, and microcracks of the concrete. This network significantly increases the durability and service life of concrete and also gives the concrete structures in Vinnytsia the ability to self-heal and seal any microcracks that may occur in the future. As a result, the need for future concrete repairs is virtually eliminated.

The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives, and distribution channels.

For more information on Penetron waterproofing solutions, please visit penetron(dot)com or Facebook(dot)com/ThePenetronGroup, email CRDept(at)penetron(dot)com or contact the Corporate Relations Department at 631-941-9700.

Media Contact

Corporate Relations, The Penetron Group, 631-941-9700, [email protected], www.penetron.com

SOURCE The Penetron Group