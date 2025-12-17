Dream Vacations Announces Winners for 14th Annual "Operation Vetrepreneur Become Your Own General" Contest

"Our veterans bring a lot of passion, enthusiasm, and determination to everything they do, and that energy shines through when they become small business owners," said Drew Daly, senior vice president and general manager for Dream Vacations. Post this

The Dream Vacations franchise contest was open to former members of any of the six branches of the U.S. military (Army, Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, Space Force and Coast Guard) who are retired, off active duty and/or honorably discharged prior to the contest start date and are residents of the U.S. Candidates participated in a rigorous three-part application process which included creating a business plan, video essay and phone interviews. More than 5,000 people have applied for franchise ownership through Operation Vetrepreneur since 2012.

This year's winners are U.S. Coast Guard Reserve Johnny Zeng, Huntersville, N.C., and U.S. Navy Veteran Katie Cox of League City, Texas.

"We're excited to serve others and broaden perspectives by opening the world through travel while bringing clarity and confidence to every itinerary. Our goal is to help travelers navigate a DIY world overflowing with options, secure meaningful perks, and advocate when plans change so every trip is seamless, cost-effective, and turns imagination into reality," said Johnny and Jessica Zeng. "Entrepreneurship also gives our family the flexibility we want with two kids and the chance to build something together that brings joy to others."

All military veterans who purchase a Dream Vacations travel agency business receive a 30 percent discount off the initial franchisee fee. Veterans also receive an enlistment package valued at more than $5,000, which includes waived administrative fees valued at $1,350. In addition to having access to the Command Center, an internal portal with veteran-specific training and veteran-themed marketing assets, all veterans and Gold Star families receive a waived training fee for a business partner and the ability to hire active-duty military spouses and veterans as associates at a discount. Additional veteran incentives include the ability to move residences and stay in business, travel discounts for military customers and access to veteran networking groups.

As the only travel franchise to receive a 5 STAR ranking from VetFran, Dream Vacations proudly supports military veterans and is consistently recognized by leading industry publications as a veteran-friendly franchise. It has been ranked the #1 franchise for veterans in the travel agency category by Entrepreneur magazine the last 9 years. Other recent number one rankings include Military Times and Forbes. Additional recognitions include inclusion on G.I. Jobs annual "Hot Franchises for Veterans," US Veterans magazine's "Top Veteran-Friendly Companies", USA Today's "50 Top Franchises for Military Veterans" and recognition by MSC Cruises in its Seaside Salute Award. The Operation Vetrepreneur program won gold from the Travel Weekly Magellan Awards and the IFA Franchising Gives Back Awards.

Dream Vacations is committed to being "Rich in Diversity" and empowers all owners, franchisees and employees to reach their highest potential by leveraging their broad range of talent, experiences, personalities, viewpoints and ideas to generate business growth.

Photo Cutline: (From Left to Right) Natalie Loza, Vice President of Sales for Dream Vacations; Jessica Zeng, Dream Vacations Franchise Owner, Huntersville, N.C., U.S. Coast Guard Reserve Johnny Zeng, Huntersville, N.C.; Sheila LeBlanc, Regional Vice President of Eastern Region and Caribbean for Carnival Cruise Line; Drew Daly, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Dream Vacations.

