Dream Vacations Announces Winners for "Operation Vetrepreneur Become Your Own General" Contest

The Dream Vacations franchise contest was open to former members of any of the six branches of the U.S. military (Army, Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, Space Force and Coast Guard) who are retired, off active duty and/or honorably discharged prior to the contest start date and are residents of the U.S. Candidates participated in a rigorous three-part application process which included creating a business plan, video essay and phone interviews. More than 5,000 people have applied for franchise ownership through Operation Vetrepreneur since 2012.

This year's winners are U.S. Army Veteran David Conklin of Spring, Texas; U.S. Army Veteran Josh Bauer of Saint Cloud, Minn.; and U.S. Navy Veteran Jonathan Oringdulph of Elkins, W.Va.

"Having a business of my own means so much coming from three generations of entrepreneurs in my family. I am so excited to share my passion for travel through my new Dream Vacations franchise," said Oringdulph. "I feel that my experience as a veteran will enhance my ability to help others get the most out of travel, whether it's a trip to enjoy rest and relaxation or to discover a new adventure with family or friends!"

All military veterans who purchase a Dream Vacations travel agency business receive a 30 percent discount off the initial franchisee fee. Veterans also receive an enlistment package valued at more than $5,000, which includes waived administrative fees valued at $1,350. In addition to having access to the Command Center, an internal portal with veteran-specific training and veteran-themed marketing assets, all veterans and Gold Star families receive a waived training fee for a business partner and the ability to hire active-duty military spouses and veterans as associates at a discount. Additional veteran incentives include the ability to move residences and stay in business, travel discounts for military customers and access to veteran networking groups.

As the only travel franchise to receive a 5 STAR ranking from VetFran, Dream Vacations proudly supports military veterans and is consistently recognized by leading industry publications as a veteran-friendly franchise. It is ranked the #3 franchise for veterans by Entrepreneur magazine in 2024, and other recent number one rankings include Military Times and Forbes. Additional recognitions include inclusion on G.I. Jobs annual "Hot Franchises for Veterans," US Veterans magazine's "Top Veteran-Friendly Companies", USA Today's "50 Top Franchises for Military Veterans" and recognition by MSC Cruises in its Seaside Salute Award. The Operation Vetrepreneur program won gold from the Travel Weekly Magellan Awards and the IFA Franchising Gives Back Awards.

Dream Vacations is committed to being "Rich in Diversity" and empowers all owners, franchisees and employees to reach their highest potential by leveraging their broad range of talent, experiences, personalities, viewpoints and ideas to generate business growth.

Military veterans and community heroes who are passionate about travel with an entrepreneurial spirit who would like to be part of a travel agency network that cares more about its agents, travelers and military veterans, should visit http://www.DreamVacationsFranchise.com or call 888-249-8235 to learn about franchising with Dream Vacations.

Photo Cutline: (From Left to Right) Brad Tolkin, Co-Chairman and Co-CEO of World Travel Holdings Inc.; U.S. Army Veteran Josh Bauer of Saint Cloud, Minn.; U.S. Army Veteran David Conklin of Spring, Texas; U.S. Navy Veteran Jonathan Oringdulph of Elkins, W.Va.; Debbie Fiorino, Chief Operating Officer of Dream Vacations.

