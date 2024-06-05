Dream Vacations Launches LGBTQ+ Marketing and Training Resources for Pride Month and Beyond

"World Travel Holdings and Dream Vacations are proud to be diversity-friendly organizations. It is our goal to create a safe and welcoming atmosphere for everyone to feel comfortable and supported," said Drew Daly, senior vice president and general manager for Dream Vacations. Post this

The LGBTQ+ community faces unique travel challenges as acceptance, laws and protections vary widely around the world. It is of the utmost importance for travel advisors who serve clientele from this community to be educated in the best times to visit, events and tours available, and up-to-date insights on LGBTQ+ laws and protections in each country. Salvato's webinar on reaching LGBTQ+ travelers focuses on safety and inclusion, challenging advisors to take a deep dive to confirm destinations will be truly welcoming for their clients. Salvato will also explore the important needs and concerns LGBTQ+ travelers may have along with providing the top friendly destinations and others where caution is necessary.

"With Pride Month, we felt it was the perfect time to offer these educational trainings and niche marketing assets to all of our franchisees who would like to deepen their understanding of and connection to the LGBTQ+ community," said Drew Daly, senior vice president and general manager of Dream Vacations. "Along with our parent company, World Travel Holdings, Dream Vacations is proud to be a diversity-friendly organization. It is our goal to create a safe and welcoming atmosphere for everyone to feel comfortable and supported."

Franchise owners like Jeff and Jeri Leach from Nebraska, who pride themselves on helping everyone book their dream vacations, believe advisors should never leave any stone unturned when it comes to increasing their knowledge about the safety and wellbeing of their clients.

"We have helped several same-sex couples with destination wedding groups," said Jeff Leach, a Dream Vacations franchise owner. "Just like doctors need to brush up on the latest medical practices or lawyers with legislation, travel advisors need education on so many different fronts to make sure we're sending clients to safe and welcoming environments."

In the first week of June, Dream Vacations will co-host a webinar with the IGLTA to provide the network with free travel resources and information while working to promote equality and safety within LGBTQ+ tourism worldwide.

Dream Vacations has been recognized for its commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) including being ranked #32 overall by Entrepreneur Magazine's Top Franchises for DEI and was recently named a 2024 Culture100 Franchise by Franchise Business Review.

Those passionate about travel with an entrepreneurial spirit who would like to be part of a travel agency network that cares more about its agents and travelers, should visit http://www.DreamVacationsFranchise.com to learn about franchising with Dream Vacations.

About Dream Vacations

Travel agents with the top-ranked home-based travel agency franchise Dream Vacations have the resources to plan and create seamless vacation experiences for their customers while offering the best value. A member of the International Franchise Association, Dream Vacations is part of World Travel Holdings and has received franchise partner of the year, a top-ranking status, by all the major cruise lines as well as national recognition for its support of military veterans. For more information about Dream Vacations, visit http://www.DreamVacationsFranchise.com. Like Dream Vacations on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/DreamVacationsFranchise, follow on Twitter at @Dream_Franchise and watch its videos at http://www.youtube.com/DreamVacationsBusiness.

Media Contact

Michael Cadigan, Dream Vacations, 18779587447, [email protected], https://www.dreamvacationsfranchise.com/

SOURCE Dream Vacations