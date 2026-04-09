Dream Vacations Marks 10 Years of Expanding Travel Opportunities

"From seeing Dream Vacations proudly shine in Times Square to being displayed just as proudly on a laptop at a kitchen table or a training, it's incredibly inspiring to see what our franchisees and associates have built through countless hours of hard work and passion." Post this

"Ten years ago, I said that in order to remain a leader in the travel franchise industry, it is important that we grow and adapt to meet the needs of our customers – our franchisees and their clients," said Debbie Fiorino, chief operating officer for Dream Vacations. "To see the enthusiasm and energy the brand has created has been nothing short of amazing. From seeing Dream Vacations proudly shine in Times Square to being displayed just as proudly on a laptop at a kitchen table or a training, it's incredibly inspiring to see what our franchisees and associates have built through countless hours of hard work and passion."

Since Dream Vacations debuted in 2016, the network has grown to more than 2,500 franchise locations nationwide, reflecting both sustained demand for homebased travel businesses and the strength of the support, training, and resources provided across the CruiseOne and Dream Vacations system.

The growth has been paired with consistent industry recognition. Dream Vacations has been ranked the No. 1 travel agency franchise by Entrepreneur magazine for five consecutive years, a distinction that reflects the brand's strength in areas such as unit growth, financial stability, and franchise support. The brand is also nationally recognized for its commitment to supporting military veterans, earning a 5-star ranking from VetFran, making it the only travel franchise to receive the organizations highest designation.

As traveler demand has evolved to include a wider mix of cruise and land-based experiences, Dream Vacations has empowered franchise owners to better serve their clients while continuing to leverage cruise expertise, industry relationships and the infrastructure that has defined CruiseOne since its founding in 1992.

"Dream Vacations was never about starting something new from scratch," said Melissa Cohn, a Dream Vacations franchise owner and Circle of Excellence member in Dix Hills, N.Y. "When I decided to join the Dream Vacations brand coming over from Cruises Inc., the deciding factor for me was my trust in World Travel Holdings and their ability as a franchisor to set up the network for success – both in the short-term and in the long run. Just as importantly, I knew it was the right decision for my clients, giving me the tools, support, and supplier relationships needed to better serve their evolving travel needs. In the years since joining Dream Vacations, it's been one of the best decisions I've ever made, and I'm excited to continue building this business and bringing my son, Asher more into the fold."

Over the past decade, Dream Vacations franchise owners have helped travelers plan countless memorable trips across destinations worldwide, supported by ongoing investments in training, technology, and supplier partnerships that enable advisors to build sustainable, long-term businesses.

"As we look ahead, our focus remains on continuing to evolve and grow alongside our franchise owners and their clients," said Drew Daly, senior vice president and general manager for Dream Vacations. "The first 10 years of Dream Vacations have shown what's possible when experience, innovation and advisor support come together."

Those passionate about travel with an entrepreneurial spirit who would like to be part of a travel agency network that cares more about its agents and travelers, should visit http://www.DreamVacationsFranchise.com to learn about franchising with Dream Vacations.

Media Contact

Michael Cadigan, Dream Vacations, 1-877-958-7447, [email protected], https://www.dreamvacationsfranchise.com/

SOURCE Dream Vacations