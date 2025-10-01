Dream Vacations Named a 2025 Most Innovative Franchise by Franchise Business Review

"Recognition as one of the most innovative franchises validates the steps we've taken —we're committed to making our technology even more, intuitive, advisor-friendly., said Drew Daly, senior vice president and general manager of Dream Vacations. Post this

The AI Search Assistant is part of a broader redesign of the Business Center home page that will provide a more modern, intuitive experience, making it easier for advisors to find the tools they use most often. What sets Dream Vacations apart is not only the launch of new tools, but how each initiative is rolled out in lockstep across departments. From technology and marketing to training and business development, every resource is designed to work together. This means when a new program launches, advisors can feel confident knowing they'll have the support to maximize its potential — whether they're brand new to the business or seasoned professionals.

"Our focus has always been on pairing cutting-edge tools with the training to use them effectively," said Drew Daly, senior vice president and general manager of Dream Vacations. "Recognition as one of the most innovative franchises validates the steps we've taken —we're committed to making our technology even more, intuitive, advisor-friendly and powerful ultimately saving our network of agents time so that they can focus on servicing their customers."

At last year's National Conference, Dream Vacations advisors had the opportunity to experience hands-on AI workshops with global trainer Dave Birss, gaining practical strategies to integrate AI into their businesses and the network introduced an AI-powered assistant within its Learning Center, helping advisors access training faster and more efficiently. Additional tools in the AI suite have been designed to support marketing, content creation, and client engagement, giving franchise owners more time to focus on building relationships and growing their business.

To identify the companies on the list of this year's Most Innovative Franchises, Franchise Business Review analyzed 18 months' worth of data from over 35,000 franchisees representing more than 365 brands. Franchise owners were asked about their brand's innovation and creativity as well as their trust in the franchisor, overall satisfaction with the brand, and likelihood to recommend it to others.

Dream Vacations consistent innovation — from award-winning training programs to ongoing investments in technology — continues to set the standard in the travel franchise industry. For more information on owning a Dream Vacations travel franchise, please visit http://www.DreamVacationsFranchise.com or call 888-249-8235.

