Dream Vacations Ranked #2 Franchise for Veterans According to Entrepreneur Magazine

This year, nearly 500 companies applied to be considered for Entrepreneur's annual ranking of the top franchises for veterans. To determine the top 150 from that pool, Entrepreneur evaluated their systems based on several factors, including the incentives they offer veterans (such as franchise fee discounts), how many of their units are owned by veterans, whether they offer any franchise giveaways or contests for veterans, and more. The ranking also took into account each company's 2023 Franchise 500 score, based on an analysis of 150-plus data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

"Veterans hold a special place in our hearts, and they're incredibly meaningful for the communities they live and work in," said Drew Daly, senior vice president and general manager for Dream Vacations. "We are proud to have veterans as part of our Dream Vacations family. Their involvement on committees provides crucial feedback, and many are willing to mentor new franchisees. It is an honor to support them every day after the sacrifices they and their families have made for our country."

Military veterans interested in starting a work-from-home business can purchase a Dream Vacations travel agency business at a 30 percent discount and receive an enlistment package valued at more than $5,000, which includes waived administrative fees valued at $1,350. In addition to having access to the Command Center, an internal portal with veteran-specific training and veteran-themed marketing assets, all veterans receive a waived training fee for a business partner and the ability to hire active-duty military spouses and veterans as associates at a discount. Additional veteran incentives include the ability to move residences and stay in business, travel discounts for military customers and access to veteran networking groups.

"Every ribbon and medal that is pinned onto the uniform of a veteran was earned through dedication to others, for their organization and the success in accomplishing each mission," said Shane Gray, a proud veteran and Dream Vacations franchise owner in Marshall, Mich. "A veteran will provide this same type of dedication to the corporate office, each client, brand, and supplier, as well as their own business. This alone sets veterans apart from other travel agent franchise owners and has the potential for making them the best in the industry."

The only travel franchise to receive a 5 STAR ranking from the International Franchise Association's VetFran initiative, Dream Vacations proudly supports military veterans and is consistently recognized by leading industry publications as a veteran-friendly franchise. Accolades include number one rankings from Military Times and Forbes, as well as inclusion on G.I. Jobs annual "Hot Franchises for Veterans," US Veterans magazine's "Top Veteran-Friendly Companies", USA Today's "50 Top Franchises for Military Veterans" and recognition by MSC Cruises in its Seaside Salute Award. The "Operation Vetrepreneur: Become Your Own General" program won gold from the Travel Weekly Magellan Awards and the IFA Franchising Gives Back Awards.

To view Dream Vacations in the Top 150 Franchises for Veterans list, pick up the November/December issue of Entrepreneur magazine, on newsstands November 14th or visit the full rankings online.

Military veterans with a passion for travel and entrepreneurship who are interested in opening a Dream Vacations travel franchise, please visit http://www.dreamvacationsfranchise.com or call 888-249-8235.

