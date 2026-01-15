Dream Vacations Ranked No. 1 Travel Franchise for Five Consecutive Years on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®

"Our focus has always been on creating real pathways to business ownership — backed by education, marketing, technology and community," said Drew Daly, senior vice president and general manager for Dream Vacations. Post this

"This honor reflects the success of the entrepreneurs who are the heart of our Dream Vacations franchise network," said Drew Daly, senior vice president and general manager of Dream Vacations. "Our focus has always been on creating real pathways to business ownership — backed by education, marketing, technology and community."

The recognition comes on the heels of the recent Dream Vacations National Conference, where franchise owners and associates gathered to celebrate performance milestones, preview new business initiatives and gain insights into the brand's long-term growth strategy. Key announcements reinforced leadership's continued investment in franchisee success, including enhanced training programs, expanded marketing and technology support, and new supplier partnerships designed to help advisors grow profitable, scalable travel businesses.

"For 47 years, the Franchise 500 has been the gold standard for identifying franchise excellence. This year's ranking proves that the best brands don't just survive changing markets; they thrive in them," says Jason Feifer, Entrepreneur magazine's editor in chief. "These 500 companies represent some of the most reliable pathways to business ownership in America, each one vetted through our rigorous analysis of what actually drives franchisee success."

As demand for expert travel advisors continues to rise, Dream Vacations offers entrepreneurs a flexible, home-based business model backed by the resources of the largest travel company in the world. The brand's continued placement, year after year, on the Franchise 500® underscores its position as a stable, forward-thinking franchise opportunity for individuals seeking a proven pathway to business ownership within the travel industry.

To view Dream Vacations in the full ranking, visit http://www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500. Results can also be seen in the January/February 2026 issue of Entrepreneur, available on newsstands January 13th. Those passionate about travel with an entrepreneurial spirit who would like to be part of a travel agency network that cares more about its agents and travelers, should visit http://www.DreamVacationsFranchise.com to learn about franchising with Dream Vacations.

Media Contact

Michael Cadigan, Dream Vacations, 1-877-958-7447, [email protected], https://www.dreamvacationsfranchise.com/

Twitter

SOURCE Dream Vacations