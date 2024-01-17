Dream Vacations Recognized as Best Travel Agency Franchise In Entrepreneur Magazine's Highly Competitive Franchise 500®

Three consecutive years as the best travel agency franchise in the Franchise 500 is such an accomplishment that would not be possible without the dedication of our Dream Vacations headquarters staff and the incredible franchise network that continues to make the brand a powerhouse. Post this

In Entrepreneur's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company's ranking formula continues to evolve as well. The editorial team researches and assesses several factors, including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is then given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500 in ranked order.

"Three consecutive years as the best travel agency franchise in the Franchise 500 is such an accomplishment that would not be possible without the dedication of our Dream Vacations headquarters staff and the incredible franchise network that continues to make the brand a powerhouse in the travel sector," said Drew Daly, senior vice president and general manager of Dream Vacations. "With such a strong demand for travel, entrepreneurs are looking more than ever at launching a travel agency as a business and they want to be associated with a brand that offers exceptional support, trailblazing technology, fully-funded marketing programs, ongoing training and more. There really has never been a better time to join the travel industry!"

Over its 45 years in existence, the Franchise 500 has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchises. Dream Vacations' position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.

To view Dream Vacations in the full ranking visit http://www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500 or pick up a copy of the January/February 2024 issue of Entrepreneur on newsstands now.

People who are passionate about travel with an entrepreneurial spirit who would like to be part of a travel agency network that cares more about its agents and travelers should visit http://www.DreamVacationsFranchise.com or call 888-249-8235 to learn about franchising with Dream Vacations.

About Dream Vacations

Travel agents with the top-ranked home-based travel agency franchise Dream Vacations have the resources to plan and create seamless vacation experiences for their customers while offering the best value. A member of the International Franchise Association, Dream Vacations is part of World Travel Holdings and has received franchise partner of the year, a top-ranking status, by all the major cruise lines as well as national recognition for its support of military veterans. For more information about Dream Vacations, visit http://www.DreamVacationsFranchise.com. Like Dream Vacations on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/DreamVacationsFranchise, follow on Twitter at @Dream_Franchise and watch its videos at http://www.youtube.com/DreamVacationsBusiness.

