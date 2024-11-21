Dream Vacations, The Highest Ranked Travel Franchise In 2024's Top 150 Franchises for Veterans by Entrepreneur

"We take great pride in having veterans as part of the Dream Vacations family. Their participation in our committees offers essential insights, and many graciously mentor new franchisees," said Drew Daly, senior vice president and general manager for Dream Vacations. Post this

Almost 500 companies applied to be considered for Entrepreneur's annual ranking of the top franchises for veterans. To determine the top 150 from that pool, Entrepreneur evaluated their systems based on several factors, including the incentives they offer veterans (such as franchise fee discounts), how many of their units are owned by veterans, whether they offer any franchise giveaways or contests for veterans, whether they have any veterans on their leadership team, and more. The ranking also considered each company's 2024 Franchise 500 score, which is based on an analysis of 150-plus data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

"Franchises love veterans for two good reasons: They're the heroes of our nation, and they make incredible franchisees," says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine. "By publishing our ranking of the Top Franchises for Veterans, we hope to help veterans who are looking to buy a franchise — and to help support the brands that best support our troops."

To view Dream Vacations in the Top 150 Franchises for Veterans list, pick up the November/December issue of Entrepreneur magazine, on newsstands now or visit https://www.entrepreneur.com/franchises/directory/top-franchise-veterans-ranking.

Military veterans with a passion for travel and entrepreneurship who are interested in opening a Dream Vacations travel franchise, please visit http://www.dreamvacationsfranchise.com or call 888-249-8235.

About Dream Vacations

Travel agents with the top-ranked home-based travel agency franchise Dream Vacations have the resources to plan and create seamless vacation experiences for their customers while offering the best value. A member of the International Franchise Association, Dream Vacations is part of World Travel Holdings and has received franchise partner of the year, a top-ranking status, by all the major cruise lines as well as national recognition for its support of military veterans. For more information about Dream Vacations, visit http://www.DreamVacationsFranchise.com. Like Dream Vacations on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/DreamVacationsFranchise, follow on Twitter at @Dream_Franchise and watch its videos at http://www.youtube.com/DreamVacationsBusiness.

Media Contact

Michael Cadigan, Dream Vacations, (954)985-3627, [email protected], https://www.dreamvacationsfranchise.com/

Twitter

SOURCE Dream Vacations; Dream Vacations