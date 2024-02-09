Dream Vacations/CruiseOne Concludes First-Ever Marketing and Technology (MarTech) Summit

"There's a lot of excitement and enthusiasm when agents discover how one of the tools we provide can help bolster their efforts. I can't wait to see what they're able to accomplish," said Sandi Szalay, vice president of information technology for Dream Vacations and CruiseOne. Post this

Travel advisors were able to access an all-star assortment of talent with respected and renown keynote speakers. The AI session in particular garnered plenty of attention due to the phenomenon producing so much noise since storming onto the scene. The award-winning author and popular AI instructor, Dave Birss, provided a new perspective on how to navigate the uncharted waters of generative AI as well as how to utilize the powerful tool. In addition to the game-changing AI session, Margie Jordan and Pamela Starr offered excellent insights into how small business owners could take their game to the next level through topics like what's trending on social media and how to easily set-up Google advertising campaigns.

Dream Vacations/CruiseOne is committed to staying at the forefront of technology and recently announced that its parent company, World Travel Holdings, is making a multi-million dollar technology investment in this division. The headquarters staff unveiled the latest strides in ecommerce and website enhancements for the network and presented how it is leveraging technology to create efficiency and customized solutions. Participants also learned how these technology tools can help streamline business operations. Ultimately, these measures will save agents time and will have a transformative impact on the sales process.

"It was wonderful to see the engagement we saw between attendees and our speakers," said Sandi Szalay, vice president of information technology for Dream Vacations and CruiseOne. "There's a lot of excitement and enthusiasm when agents discover how one of the tools we provide can help bolster their efforts. I can't wait to see what they're able to accomplish."

MarTech and industry learning never stops for the Dream Vacations and CruiseOne network. The Training and Events team announced the three dates for in-person and new virtual Business Intensive Training Classes. The first in-person class curated for business leaders to hone their skills takes place in late February. The events continue with Dream Vacations heading west to San Diego, Calif. in late March for a two-day regional training.

Those passionate about travel with an entrepreneurial spirit who would like to be part of a travel agency network that cares more about its agents and travelers, should visit http://www.DreamVacationsFranchise.com to learn about franchising with Dream Vacations and CruiseOne.

Media Contact

Michael Cadigan, Dream Vacations, 18779587447, [email protected], https://www.dreamvacationsfranchise.com/

SOURCE Dream Vacations