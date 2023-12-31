Dream Wanderer Book Tries to get Young Adults to Not Drink and Drive

Famous author Jack London's cousin, Boyd London, speaks out against drunk driving in book, Dream Wanderer.

FAIRFIELD, Idaho, Dec. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Famous author Jack London's cousin, Boyd London, has released a book, Dream Wanderer, this holiday season that tries to show young adults the pain and hurt caused by a DUI car accident. Many people are hurt and killed each year by drunk drivers. The book, Dream Wanderer, sells on Amazon now for $6 as a young adult book and is enjoyed by adult readers also.

Dedication I would like to dedicate this novel to all those who have been injured in car accidents caused by someone driving under the influence of alcohol. A DUI accident causes so much pain and suffering, not only to those injured physically, but also to the victim's family and friends. I urge people to please make the choice to not drive after drinking and to choose a designated driver.

