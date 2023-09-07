DreamLife Recovery Expands Pennsylvania Presence with Opening of PHP Outpatient Facility in Pittsburgh

New partial hospitalization program facility extends alcohol and drug addiction treatment throughout Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DreamLife Recovery, a Pennsylvania-based, clinician-owned facility that provides trauma-informed, comprehensive treatment for alcohol and drug addiction, announces the opening of its new partial hospitalization program (PHP) outpatient facility in Pittsburgh. Located at 107 Gamma Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15238, the PHP facility provides structured and consistent care in a more flexible environment tailored to patients' lives, while extending the same level of care DreamLife Recovery is known for providing through its residential facility in nearby Donegal, Pennsylvania.
"The opening of our PHP facility in Pittsburgh is a significant milestone for DreamLife Recovery," said Lidice Morales, vice president of operations at DreamLife Recovery. "Our mission is to serve our Pennsylvania community and provide each patient with the individualized care they need to recover from addiction and achieve a healthy and successful life - their dream life. With the opening of this new facility, and our expansive list of insurance providers including UPMC Health Plan and many others, we are able to extend our care and help more individuals in our community achieve lasting recovery."
Recognizing that comprehensive care is required to treat alcohol and drug addiction, DreamLife Recovery offers integrated programs to serve the needs of each individual patient, from dual diagnosis and trauma-informed care to treat co-occurring disorders, to specialized LGBTQIA+ programs and LIFEOffice programs designed to encourage working professionals to seek the recovery care they need.
"At DreamLife Recovery, we focus on treating the whole person with the medically appropriate care they need, from medical detoxification through aftercare management," said Brooke McKenzie, chief of clinical care at DreamLife Recovery. "Through our PHP facility, we can provide reality-based therapy, allowing our patients to learn and recover in a setting that is more like their real-life living environment. By teaching skills such as coping mechanisms and budgeting alongside the recovery treatment program, we are able to extend the continuity of care and help our patients achieve lasting recovery."
Similar to the care provided at DreamLife Recovery's residential facility, partial hospitalization patients receive structured and concentrated treatment, but within a more flexible environment. With on-site medical staff for comprehensive care and close collaboration with the residential facility, DreamLife Recovery Pittsburgh ensures each patient experiences a seamless continuum of treatment. This comprehensive approach ensures that individuals not only achieve sobriety but also gain the tools necessary for long-term success and overall wellness.
DreamLife Recovery Pittsburgh's partial hospitalization program is now open for individuals seeking personalized addiction treatment. For more information about the program or DreamLife Recovery, please visitdreamliferecovery.com. For immediate addiction treatment assistance, please contact DreamLife Recovery admissions at 412-744-3928.
ABOUT DREAMLIFE RECOVERY
DreamLife Recovery is a Pennsylvania-based, clinician-owned center that provides trauma-informed, comprehensive treatment for alcohol and drug addiction. With a focus on treating the whole person with the medically appropriate care they need, DreamLife Recovery offers integrated programs to serve the needs of each individual patient, from dual diagnosis and trauma-informed care to treat co-occurring disorders, to specialized LGBTQIA+ programs and LIFEOffice programs designed to encourage working professionals to seek the recovery care they need. DreamLife Recovery comprises the flagship residential treatment center in Donegal, Pennsylvania; a partial hospitalization program in Pittsburgh; and a treatment center in Asheville, North Carolina, through partnership with Crest View Recovery Center. For more information on the facilities and treatment programs, visit dreamliferecovery.com
