DreamSeat Acquires The Stadium Chair Company as of August 1st, 2023

"Bringing The Stadium Chair line into the DreamSeat family helps complete our product offering," said Chandler Suprina, President of DreamSeat. "Not only do they share in our core principals, but their ability to customize, innovate and elevate both the fan and player experience made this acquisition a seamless one and we are thrilled to introduce the Stadium Chair product line to our existing customer base and subsequently introduce DreamSeat products to theirs."

For years DreamSeat has been developing products and designs that positioned them as an industry disruptor in the stadium, arena, and athletic seating markets, and with Stadium Chair now under the DreamSeat umbrella and with Rob Mogolov heading up the Stadium Chair transition and joining the DreamSeat team, they are even more poised to continue this trajectory. The addition of Stadium Chairs quality products coupled with DreamSeat's knowledge of seating and focus on innovation and technology will create an unparalleled customer experience for their clients.

"We are extremely excited to have someone with Rob's experience and industry relationships join the DreamSeat team," said Chandler Suprina. "As we continue to transition The Stadium Chair product line into ours, along with continuing to develop new and innovative seating products for the Sports marketplace, Rob will be utilizing his vast network of clients and partners to help cement DreamSeat as the premier supplier of seating and furniture in the athletic space."

DreamSeat will continue to utilize the Stadium Chair facility in Lenexa, KS as well as all the shipping facilities of key partners with a goal of maximizing the strength of every location to deliver products in a timely and efficient manner.

Innovating the seating experience is where DreamSeat excels. Fully entrenched in the arena, stadium and K-12 and higher ed markets, they are not only on top trends, they CREATE THEM. Outside of innovation, the main focus is customer service and providing a level of service that is unsurpassed in the industries we serve; guaranteeing that you will feel the DreamSeat Difference!!

About DreamSeat LLC

DreamSeat's patented line of XZipit furnishings offer an innovative, high quality, interchangeable logo system that is used throughout its entire product line. DreamSeat specializes in stadium seating and commercial grade furnishings for professional sports teams, universities, firehouses, high schools, and corporations. Known for elevating the fan experience, DreamSeat creates custom, premium, VIP and general stadium seating to fit the specific needs of the client, application, and venue. Noteworthy clients include The Brooklyn Nets & The Barclays Center, The New York Mets, The Houston Dynamo, The University of Alabama -Bryant-Denny Stadium, Las Vegas Raiders, Philadelphia Union, Seattle Mariners, Texas A&M, Caesars, Harrah's, Bally's, William Hill, HyperX Arena/Allied Sports, Miami Open, Cincinnati Reds, Philadelphia Eagles, San Diego Padres, Denver Broncos, Texas Rangers, Live Nation Venues nationwide and many more including the Intuit Dome, home of LA Clippers which is slated to open in 2024. DreamSeat's affiliate companies, Zipchair and Zipchair Gaming, are online retailers that allow the consumer to purchase the same furniture used by their favorite professionals. DreamSeat is officially licensed by NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, MLS and hundreds of Universities and Colleges. DreamSeat, headquartered in Hauppauge, NY, is a family-run business. For more information, visit http://www.dreamseat.com or follow @dreamseat on Twitter and Instagram

