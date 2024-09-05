DreamSeat Named Official Seating Partner of All Elite Wrestling

"I look forward to seeing all the incredible AEW products that Zipchair by DreamSeat will offer to fans around the world" said Tony Schiavone, one of the voices of AEW: Dynamite. Post this

Officially licensed by the NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA and MLS as well as hundreds of universities and colleges, DreamSeat has specialized in commercial-grade furnishings and fixed spectator seating for major arenas, stadiums and amphitheaters around the world for more than 18 years.

"I am thrilled to call the action of All Elite Wrestling each week from the comfort of my Zipchair PhantomX by DreamSeat," said Tony Schiavone, one of the voices of AEW: Dynamite. "I look forward to seeing all the incredible AEW products that Zipchair by DreamSeat will offer to fans around the world."

"As a lifelong wrestling fan and avid viewer of AEW, "said Chandler Suprina, President of DreamSeat, "I am ecstatic that DreamSeat has partnered with AEW. I cannot wait to watch Dynamite, Collision, and Rampage weekly and see our furniture in use by the AEW stars. It is really special in business when you can blend your personal and professional passions, and I cannot wait to see this relationship grow over the coming years!"

For additional information on AEW's partnership with DreamSeats, please visit http://www.dreamseat.com or follow @dreamseat on Twitter and Instagram.

Media Contact

Tina Altadonna, DreamSeat & Zipchair.com, 6316561066, [email protected], www.dreamseat.com

SOURCE DreamSeat & Zipchair.com