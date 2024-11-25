Dresdner Robin Announces Strategic Hire to Expand Survey Department Capabilities

I'm thrilled to be given this opportunity to advance Dresdner Robin's already thriving Survey Department and look forward to working alongside leadership and staff. Post this

"Innovation and technology are the cornerstone of our business, and we're committed to continuing to raise the bar in our approach to surveying and 3D measurement," said Tony Ianuale, COO and CFO of Dresdner Robin. "We're confident that Austin will play a key role in driving us forward and we are thrilled to welcome him to the Dresdner Robin family."

With more than 15 years of experience in managing complex, cross-functional projects, Austin is a licensed Land Surveyor and certified FAA Drone Operator. Prior to this role, Austin was a Project Surveyor at Najarian Associates, Inc. and a Surveyor at PS&S (formerly DW Smith). He graduated from the New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) in 2022 with a Bachelor of Science in Survey Engineering Technology and from Marist College in 2001 with a Business Administration degree.

"Dresdner Robin already has a stellar reputation in the industry for delivering creative solutions for a wide range of projects, as well as its customized approach to customer service, which were some of the key aspects that attracted me to the firm," Austin said. "I'm thrilled to be given this opportunity to advance Dresdner Robin's already thriving Survey Department and look forward to working alongside leadership and staff."

In addition to VR applications, Dresdner Robin continues to be on the cutting-edge of technology adoption and has recently rolled out new data capture capabilities including Skydio X2 Color (an autonomous drone that creates 3D scans), Wingtra RGB61 (a linear drone that creates 3D scans with LiDAR data collection), Near-ground Photogrammetry (creates a mosaic of photos with specific measurements/scale) and Leica RTC 360 (a ground-based equipment that creates 3D scans).

