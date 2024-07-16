Dresner Group Ranked on Channel Futures 2024 MSP 501--Tech Industry's Most Prestigious List of Managed Service Providers Worldwide

"The MSP 501 companies are the most sought after by peers who want to understand today's best practices and by technology suppliers who want to partner with these organizations," Bob DeMarzo, VP Content, Informa Channels. Post this

For the past 17 years, managed service providers around the globe have submitted applications for inclusion on this prestigious and definitive listing. It is a milestone achievement for any managed services organization to be included on the list. The Channel Futures MSP 501 survey uses a quantitative methodology to rank companies based on their annual revenue, profitability measured by EBITDA, and recurring revenue. The methodology has been developed by a Who's-Who in the managed services industry.

MSPs that qualify for the list must also pass a rigorous review conducted by the Channel Futures research team and editors. Channel Futures ranks applicants using a unique methodology that weighs financial performance according to long-term health and viability, commitment to recurring revenue, and operational efficiency.

Channel Futures is pleased to name Dresner Group to the 2024 MSP 501.

"Data breaches and cyberattacks continue to make it so security has to be a top concern for all Maryland businesses. Regardless of how large or small your company is, you need to have a plan to ensure the security of your information assets," said Michael Deskin, CEO & Managing Partner of Dresner Group.

This year's list is one of the most competitive in the survey's history. Winners will be recognized on the Channel Futures website and honored during a special ceremony at the MSP Summit, Sept 16-19, 2024 in Atlanta, GA.

The MSP 501 represents the best in the technology services industry delivering outstanding vendor and platform-neutral advice and value to small, midsized, and enterprise customers. This year, the MSP 501 generated aggregate revenue of nearly $25 billion with an average growth or recurring revenue of 19%. These are truly the best of the best. Many of their services and technology offerings focus on customer needs in the areas of AI, cloud, security, collaboration, networking, help desk, and remote monitoring and management.

The Channel Futures MSP 501 is responsible for keeping its global customers safe, connected, and efficient.

"The 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501 winners survived a challenging market and emerged as the highest performing and most innovative IT providers in the industry today," said Dave Raffo, MSP editor and MSP 501 project manager. "The most impressive thing about the MSP 501 winners is they deliver for their customers every day. These are the most innovative, driven, and successful MSPs in a fiercely competitive industry."

"For a managed service provider to attain a spot on the Channel Futures MSP 501 everything must be operating at peak performance. This list represents the most productive, profitable, fastest-growing, organizations in the technology industry focused on driving their customers to new heights," said Bob DeMarzo, VP Content, Informa Channels.

"These are the best of the best in the managed services industry as defined by Channel Futures' extensive research. The MSP 501 companies are the most sought after by peers who want to understand today's best practices and by technology suppliers who want to partner with these organizations," DeMarzo stated. "At their core, these are vendor and platform-neutral partners focused on doing what is right for their customers."

The Channel Futures media organization, owned and operated by Informa, is the only channel-centric events, media, and research company that can provide insight into the managed services market.

The data collected by the annual MSP 501 helps every company on the list and every provider with a managed services practice, benchmark their performance and uncover new ways to grow.

Background

The 2024 MSP 501 list is based on confidential data collected and analyzed by the Channel Futures research and editorial teams. Data was collected online from February to May 2024. The MSP 501 list recognizes top-managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, profit margin, and other factors.

About Dresner Group

Your Partner for Managed IT Services, Solutions, and the Occasional Miracle

Dresner Group, established in 2002, has been serving the Maryland area for over 20 years, offering a comprehensive range of IT support services to small and medium-sized businesses. Our offerings include technical help desk and computer support, network infrastructure support, technical consulting, and cyber security services, as well as surveillance and access control services. With a wealth of experience, we have developed an infrastructure that enables us to provide cost-effective solutions while ensuring uninterrupted operations for our clients. Dresner Group remains committed to delivering enterprise-level IT practices and solutions tailored to the specific needs of small businesses, all at affordable prices.

It's always been our goal to provide enterprise-level IT practices and solutions to the small business sector, with small business prices. Lean on us to take care of your technology so you can focus on your business.

About Channel Futures

Channel Futures is a media and events destination for the information technology and communications industry. We provide information, perspective, and connection for the entire channel ecosystem, including solution providers (SPs), managed service providers (MSPs), managed security service providers (MSSPs), cloud service providers (CSPs), value-added resellers (VARs) and distributors, technology solutions brokerages, subagent, and agents, as well as leading technology vendor partners and communication providers.

Channel Futures is where the world meets the channel; we are leading Channel Partners forward. Our properties include awards programs such as the Channel Futures MSP 501, a list of the most influential and fastest-growing providers of managed services in the technology industry; Channel Partners events, which delivers unparalleled in-person events including Channel Partners Conference & Expo and MSP Summit. More information is available at channelfutures.com.

Channel Futures is part of Informa Tech, a leading provider of market insight and market access to the global business technology community. Through in-depth expertise and an engaged audience community, Informa Tech helps business professionals make better technology decisions and marketers reach the most powerful tech buyers and influencers in the world. Across its portfolio of over 100+ trusted brands, Informa Tech has over 1000 industry experts, including over 400 research analysts and consultants in the global research group Omdia, and a monthly audience reach of over 125 million. Informa Tech is a division of FTSE 100 company Informa PLC.

