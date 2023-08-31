Dress Designer Eva La Cúz Wins Best Flower Girl Category From Minnesota Bride For the Second Consecutive Year

The timeless beauty of a wedding is as magical for the bride as it is for the flower girl. We love helping families find the perfect flower girl dress with styles that will make her feel beautiful when celebrating events that will be treasured forever. Tweet this

Founded in 2017, Eva La Cúz specializes in designing and creating custom pieces for children from newborns to 8 years old, providing top-quality handmade clothing for various occasions and everyday wear to celebrate important moments in a child's life.

Eva and Jennifer honor their Latina heritage in their collection of unique dresses, filled with the love, compassion and family unity that is the brand's hallmark. They offer easy-to-wear styles for weddings, flower girls, birthdays, baptisms and more, with charming details and expert tailoring.

"Wedding season just got busier for us and we're extremely grateful for the attention!" said Jennifer. "The timeless beauty of a wedding is as magical for the bride as it is for the flower girl. We love helping families find the perfect flower girl dress with styles that will make her feel beautiful when celebrating events that will be treasured forever."

About Eva La Cúz:

Eva La Cúz, a native of Puerto Rico, grew up in a family with a strong tradition of sewing, inspired by her grandmother, a dedicated seamstress. Following in her grandmother's footsteps, Eva became passionate about creating handmade garments. She now operates her business in the U.S., where she handcrafts designs with over 30 years of sewing experience alongside her daughter, Jennifer.

