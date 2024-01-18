Dressed To Kilt 2024: Celebrating Scottish Style With Their Canadian Debut In The Heart Of Toronto - Tickets Now On Sale & Going Fast!

Co-founded by the legendary Sir Sean Connery, and Dr. Geoffrey Scott Carroll, Dressed to Kilt has become synonymous with high fashion, philanthropy, and celebrity glamour. Post this

Many A-List celebrities, athletes, and personalities have graced the DTK runways of the past including Sir Sean and Lady Connery, Mike Myers, Gerard Butler, Sam Waterson, Andie MacDowell, Amy Grant, Patricia Arquette, Kiefer Sutherland, Rod Stewart, Kyle McLachlan, Anne Hathaway, Alan Cumming, Brian Cox, Joan Jett, Al Roker, Jim Gaffigan, Chris Noth, Michael Strahan, KT Tunstall, Tatum O'Neal, Linda Hamilton, Victoria Secret Models, Eric Dickerson, Ivanka Trump and many more.

Tickets Now on Sale for the First-Ever Canadian Edition:

Get ready to experience the magic of kilts, cutting-edge designs, and a night of unparalleled entertainment. This will be the first time the show will be performed outside the United States. The inaugural Dressed to Kilt Canadian Show tickets are now available on the official website: https://www.dressedtokilt.com/.

Celebrating Scottish Elegance for a Cause:

In true Dressed to Kilt fashion, this year's event promises an unforgettable blend of Scottish heritage, contemporary style, and live musical performances. The runway will feature designs from renowned labels and emerging talents, all contributing to the evening's theme – "Dress For Adventure – From Caledonia to Canada." To find out who has been invited to walk the runway & Our designers this year, head to dressedtokilt.com.

Supporting The Canadian Legion:

Beyond the runway, Dressed to Kilt remains committed to charitable causes. DTK has raised millions for Veteran's causes throughout the years. This year, funds raised will go to The Royal Canadian Legion, the largest Veteran's organization in Canada, founded by Veterans for the benefit of Veterans. The Legion helps thousands of Veterans each year and positively changes their lives.

Media Praise for Dressed to Kilt:

"Dressed to Kilt is one of New York's hottest fashion shows." - New York Examiner

"For One Night, the Scots Own the Runway." - Wall Street Journal

"A far cry from its humble beginnings, Dressed to Kilt has developed into the highest profile and most prestigious Scottish fashion show in the world." - Los Angeles Times

"Dressed to Kilt is just cool, and it is New York cool. How else can you describe a show that gives you fabulous new designs from the UK, a raft of A-list celebrities on the catwalk, the best-looking group of men ever assembled on a major runway, and a post-party highlighted by Kiefer Sutherland playing his version of Knocking on Heaven's Door. As I said, just really cool". - Fashionista

Save the Date and Secure Your Tickets:

Dressed to Kilt 2024 is set to captivate Toronto on April 6, 2024. Join us for an evening of style, philanthropy, and Scottish flair. For ticket, sponsor, and designer information and event details, visit https://www.dressedtokilt.com/.

About Dressed To Kilt

Dressed to Kilt is a global fashion phenomenon that transcends the boundaries of style and culture. Founded by Sir Sean Connery and Dr. Geoffrey Scott Carroll, this iconic event has redefined the fashion landscape, merging the elegance of black-tie attire with the rich history of Scotland. As the world's most prestigious Scottish fashion show, Dressed to Kilt celebrates the fusion of heritage and haute couture. With a legacy of celebrity-filled shows and a commitment to promoting Scottish heritage, Dressed to Kilt has become synonymous with fashion excellence and creativity. For more information and to stay updated on upcoming events, please visit www.dressedtokilt.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn & Tik Tok.

