Dressed to Kilt: Scotland's Pinnacle Fashion Extravaganza Makes Exclusive Canadian Debut with George Brown College School of Fashion & Jewelry

"This exclusive partnership perfectly aligns with our commitment to fostering innovation and providing students with real-world opportunities." - Rosa Fracassa, Associate Dean of the School of Fashion and Jewelry/ Fashion Exchange at George Brown College Post this

New Heights of Fashion Innovation in Canada

The collaboration with George Brown College represents a significant milestone for Dressed to Kilt, as it continues to push the boundaries of fashion innovation while bringing together the rich heritage of Scotland and Canada. The design competition will culminate in selecting the winners, whose designs will be featured on the prominent Dressed To Kilt runway. The DTK organizers have also agreed to make available a limited amount of reduced-price tickets to Dressed to Kilt for university students.

Event Details:

Date: April 6, 2024 (World Tartan Day)

Location: The Liberty Grand (Governor's Ballroom)

Tickets: Available for purchase on Eventbrite here or visit www.dressedtokilt.com

About Dressed to Kilt:

Dressed to Kilt is a global fashion phenomenon that transcends the boundaries of style and culture. Founded by Sir Sean Connery and Dr. Geoffrey Scott Carroll, this iconic event has redefined the fashion landscape, merging the elegance of black-tie attire with the rich history of Scotland. As the world's most prestigious Scottish fashion show, Dressed to Kilt celebrates the fusion of heritage and haute couture. With a legacy of celebrity-filled shows and a commitment to promoting Scottish heritage, Dressed to Kilt has become synonymous with fashion excellence and creativity. For more information and to stay updated on upcoming events, please visit www.dressedtokilt.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn & TikTok.

