Dressit Launches My Bria: The Bridal Industry's First AI-Powered Shopping Co-Pilot

COLDWATER, Ohio , Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dressit (https://dressit.ai/), the AI platform for bridal designers, today announced the launch of My Bria (https://mybria.ai/), a free AI-powered bridal co-pilot designed to help newly engaged brides cut through the overwhelm of wedding dress shopping and discover independent designers whose aesthetic and story align with their vision.

My Bria utilizes "Bridal DNA," a personalized assessment that matches brides to designers based on emotional cues and the unique vibe and personality for what the bride is looking for, not just search filters. Brides also have access to an AI bridal co-pilot that answers questions and guides them on how to shop for a wedding dress with confidence and intention. My Bria replaces endless scrolling and generic wedding dress searches with a curated shortlist of independent bridal designers that align with each bride's unique vision. Through this experience, brides get meaningful, personalized guidance and feel confident that they are finding their dream dress, while also supporting independent designers and boutiques.

"Bridal shopping isn't just shopping – it's deeply personal, emotional, and often overwhelming. And somewhere along the way, that experience broke. Shopping became confusing and chaotic, with brides facing so many options that they leave appointments without confidence. Decision paralysis is real, and it's costing brides the joy this process should bring. I knew there had to be a better way," says Becca Wenning, former bridal boutique owner and Founder & CEO of Dressit. "With My Bria, we are finally closing the gap between what inspires a bride online and how they connect with designers' collections inside of bridal boutiques. We give brides clarity and confidence in their choices and create confident, prepared brides who arrive at boutique appointments already knowing their aesthetic and which designers speak to them. A cross between Pinterest and ChatGPT, My Bria is all about improving the wedding dress shopping experience for all members of the ecosystem."

My Bria is launching in early access, inviting brides to be part of building the bridal industry's first true shopping co-pilot. Every question asked and preference shared helps My Bria become a smarter guide for the brides who come next.

My Bria is currently working with a small group of independent designers to test Dressit-powered experiences that surface early demand intelligence—revealing appointment intent, geographic concentration, and readiness signals that inform in-market strategy ahead of market season.

Brides can learn more and join at: mybria.ai and independent bridal designers can learn more and join at: dressit.ai.

ABOUT DRESSIT

Dressit is the AI engine for the wedding-dress shopping journey. Founded by former bridal boutique owner Becca Wenning, Dressit combines deep, real-world bridal industry experience with purpose-built AI to help designers, boutiques, and brides connect more meaningfully. Dressit's mission is to power the next generation of designer-led, boutique-first bridal journeys — with intelligence, clarity, and care. Learn more at dressit.ai and mybria.ai.

